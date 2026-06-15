Two arrested as police recover stolen infrastructure materials in Makueni

Police in Makindu, Makueni County, on Monday, arrested two suspects and recovered assorted stolen property linked to vandalism of water infrastructure. Acting on public reports, officers discovered water meters, pipes, railway metals, and other materials during follow-up searches.

NPS says investigations are ongoing to determine whether the suspects are part of a broader network involved in organised theft.

The police moved swiftly after receiving the information and succeeded in apprehending one suspect who was allegedly found in possession of equipment linked to water infrastructure and believed to have been stolen.

According to the NPS, investigations continued after the initial arrest, leading officers to business premises where additional items suspected to have been unlawfully acquired were discovered.

In a statement, the National Police Service said:

“Officers from the National Police Service have recovered assorted stolen property and arrested two suspects during an operation in Makindu Sub-County, Makueni County. The operation followed a report from members of the public about vandalism of water infrastructure in a residential area,” the National Police Service said in a statement.

Police further elaborated that the search conducted at the premises uncovered a range of items believed to be connected to criminal activities.

Officers recovered “water meters, water pipes, railway metal components, electrical infrastructure materials, fuel, and assorted consumer goods believed to be proceeds of crime.”

Authorities did not immediately disclose the value of the recovered property or indicate how long the alleged activities had been taking place. However, they confirmed that both suspects had been taken into custody and would face legal proceedings.

“The two suspects were arrested and placed in lawful custody pending arraignment in court,” the statement added.

The National Police Service also praised members of the public for providing information that helped officers respond to the reported vandalism and conduct the subsequent investigations.

Police urged residents to continue reporting incidents involving vandalism, theft of public utilities and other criminal activities through the nearest police station or designated reporting channels.

The service reiterated that reports can be made through emergency numbers 999 and 911, the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line 0800 722 203, or the WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

“The National Police Service remains committed to safeguarding public infrastructure, protecting communities, and bringing those involved in criminal activities to justice,” the statement concluded.

The arrests come amid continued efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb vandalism and theft targeting critical infrastructure, offences that can disrupt essential services and impose high costs on communities and public institutions.