Karua blames government for rising 'goonism', calls for accountability

News · David Abonyo ·
Karua blames government for rising 'goonism', calls for accountability
People's Liberation Party leader, Martha Karua speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on February 27, 2026. PHOTO/Radio Generation/RG
In Summary

Martha Karua accuses the Kenya Kwanza administration of failing to stamp out “goonism” amid reported attacks during demonstrations and political events. She calls for a national dialogue and accountability as security agencies investigate.

People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua has accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of failing to tackle what she described as organised political violence, warning that the country risks further instability if those responsible for recent attacks are not held accountable.

Speaking on Citizen TV on Sunday, Karua alleged that the government had allowed what she termed "goonism" to flourish.

"The Kenya Kwanza administration owns goonism," she said. "That's why they have not been able to stamp it out because it is their tool of choice of putting down dissent and stopping people from expressing themselves."

The PLP leader pointed to a series of attacks reported during demonstrations and political events, questioning why no arrests had been made despite suspects allegedly being identifiable.

"It is shameful that nobody has been arrested for all these goon attacks and it's weekend after weekend and it's increasing," she said.

Karua called for a national dialogue involving leaders from across the political spectrum, arguing that the issue transcended partisan interests.

"We cannot sit idle as our country disintegrates," she said. "We the people must take action."

Her remarks come amid growing concern over a series of recent incidents linked to suspected goons, including the disruption of a post-budget forum at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi and an attack on a school bus ferrying students from the Kenya Music Festival in Mumias.

The incidents have sparked public debate over the alleged use of organised groups to disrupt meetings and intimidate participants in civic spaces.

The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) have condemned the attacks, calling for stronger accountability and the protection of constitutional rights.

Security agencies say investigations into the All Saints Cathedral incident remain active, with more arrests expected as the analysis of CCTV footage continues.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has maintained that the government will take action against those responsible, regardless of their political affiliations.

"We will ensure that those involved are brought to book and held accountable," Murkomen said.

 

Tags

NCCK Kenya Kwanza Law Society of Kenya Karua accountability political violence security agencies People’s Liberation Party national dialogue

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