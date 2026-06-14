Wrestling: PSTC start beach season with a win in Mombasa

Prisons Service Training College (PSTC) began the 2026 first leg of the national amateur beach wrestling season with a commanding win, topping the standings on Saturday at Pirates Beach in Mombasa County.

Speaking to Radio Generation from Mombasa on Saturday evening after the event, Kenya Amateur Wrestling Association (KAWA) Secretary-General Erick Walucho congratulated the 50 wrestlers from the three teams that participated in the event, including schools.

“Beach wrestling is one of our main local events in the 2026 calendar, slightly different from the indoor version which is on the mat. Seeing 50 wrestlers turn out for the event shows the sport is growing and generating a lot of interest among athletes,” Walucho told Radio Generation.

“We have to compete locally and select a national team for international events. Currently, the East Africa Regional Development Championships are coming up in August in Burundi, so we need athletes to be ready whenever they are called upon,” Walucho added.

Naivasha Wrestling Team finished second in the overall standings, while Mombasa Pirates made their national beach league debut and completed the podium in third place.

In the individual categories, the 70kg men’s title went to Benson Njoroge, with Davies Ochieng finishing second and Nehemiah Rioba third. The trio contested the final bout before the heavyweight 80kg category, where Noor Isaa Retande emerged victorious. Experienced wrestler James Omwange, last year’s East Africa champion, came second, while Rogers Onyambu finished third.

Levi Nyongesa continued his strong form, excelling in both indoor and beach wrestling. He dominated the 60kg category, finishing ahead of Orata Duncan and Mannesse Ngila.

Another rising talent, Nelson Marwa, impressed with strong technical skills to win the 57kg category, defeating his close rival Kennedy Waro Nyagaka, who finished second, and James Juma, who took third place.

In the juniors’ category, Kevin Omununga emerged champion after beating Josphat Kiemia in the final, while Abdi Malay finished third in a notable performance despite taking up the sport only last month.

KAWA will now return to its headquarters in Nairobi to plan for the third leg of the national indoor league, ahead of the Burundi East Africa showdown, with the aim of selecting a strong team for Kenya. The event will also serve as a qualifying pathway to the upcoming Dakar Youth Olympic Games in September.