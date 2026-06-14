Ruto to represent 54 African states at G7 Summit in France

President William Ruto is set to leave the country on June 15, 2026, for the G7 Summit in France, where he says he will represent the interests of all 54 African countries and push for the continent's development priorities.

Speaking during a church service at Nkarusha Seventh Day Adventist Church in Kajiado County on Sunday, the President announced that he would represent Africa's 54 nations at the upcoming G7 Summit, where he intends to champion the continent's agenda on the sustainable use of its vast resources, productive land and growing population to drive economic transformation and development.

"Tomorrow I will be representing 54 African countries at the G7 meeting. We want to ensure Africa's resources, population and potential are used to benefit Africans and create prosperity across the continent," he said.

Ruto said Africa remains committed to building strategic partnerships founded on mutual benefit and shared prosperity, stressing that the continent was seeking equitable cooperation that advances the interests of both Africa and its global partners.

"We want partnerships that recognise Africa's immense potential and create opportunities that benefit everyone involved," he said.

Defending his frequent travels, Ruto said Kenya's transformation requires hard work and active engagement on the global stage, dismissing criticism over his packed travel schedule, insisting that effective leadership demands presence both at home and abroad.

"I know there are people asking why the President has just returned from abroad, then gone to Marsabit, from there to Kakamega, now he is in Kajiado, and they wonder where he will be next," he said. "That is the job I chose to do. I sought this position because I believe God had a reason for making me the leader of Kenya at this particular time."

The President said his extensive domestic tours and international engagements were driven by a determination to fast-track Kenya's economic transformation.

"There must be a reason God made me President at a time such as this. That is why I go the extra mile. I do my very best to ensure Kenya becomes a country we can all be proud of," he said."My diary is full for the next six months because transforming this country requires hard work."

Ruto argued that Kenya must learn from countries that were once at comparable stages of development but have since surged ahead through strategic planning and sustained reforms.

"South Korea was like Kenya. Singapore was like Kenya. Malaysia was like Kenya. They have left us behind because we slowed down. We must work hard to catch up with them and even surpass them," he said.

Highlighting Kenya's growing influence internationally, Ruto cited the Africa Climate Summit hosted in Nairobi in 2023, Kenya's State Visit engagements with the United States and the recent Africa Forward Summit as evidence that the country's global standing was rising.

The President's remarks come after a series of high-profile foreign engagements, including a three-day State Visit to South Africa from June 3 to 5 and a subsequent tour of Belgium, Norway and Finland aimed at attracting investment, expanding export markets and strengthening economic partnerships.

However, the trips have triggered criticism from opposition leaders, who argue that the frequent travels are extravagant and place an unnecessary burden on taxpayers.

Addressing a United Opposition rally in Kakamega on Saturday, former Attorney General and Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi accused the President of excessive spending on foreign trips.

"Huyu mtu anaitwa Kipchirchir Ruto. Mmeskia amekuwa ng'ambo. Anakomboa ndege, private jet, hatoi pesa kutoka kwa mfuko yake," Muturi told the crowd.

He further claimed: "Ile ndege mpaka iko na hospitali ndani yake. Kwa sababu Kasongo hataki kusimama popote. Akiskia ako na homa anatibiwa kwa ile ndege."

Muturi argued that ordinary Kenyans ultimately foot the bill for the President's travels.

"Sasa wewe mkaaji wa hapa, wewe ndio unagharamia hiyo maneno," he said.