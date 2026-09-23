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Radio Generation Kenya

Africa Development

Ruto to represent 54 African states at G7 Summit in France
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Ruto to represent 54 African states at G7 Summit in France

Speaking during a church service at Nkarusha Seventh Day Adventist Church in Kajiado County on Sunday, the President announced that he would represent Africa's 54 nations at the upcoming G7 Summit, where he intends to champion the continent's agenda on the sustainable use of its vast resources, productive land and growing population to drive economic transformation and development.

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