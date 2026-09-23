Ruto pushes for new global financial order, fairer governance
The President also called for stronger cooperation among countries, saying Africa should not be forced to choose between the East and the West as it pursues its development interests.
The President also called for stronger cooperation among countries, saying Africa should not be forced to choose between the East and the West as it pursues its development interests.
Addressing the meeting on behalf of President William Ruto, the Deputy President said Africa should no longer accept being left behind in development despite its vast natural resources and growing workforce.
Speaking during a church service at Nkarusha Seventh Day Adventist Church in Kajiado County on Sunday, the President announced that he would represent Africa's 54 nations at the upcoming G7 Summit, where he intends to champion the continent's agenda on the sustainable use of its vast resources, productive land and growing population to drive economic transformation and development.
The Deputy President said data is an integral part of the socio-economic transformation agenda which makes the core of the government’s development objectives.