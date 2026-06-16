Kasmuel dismisses Linda Mwananchi as separate political outfit amid ODM tensions

ODM Youth League leader Kasmuel McOure has questioned the growing influence of the Linda Mwananchi movement within the Orange Democratic Movement, saying it has effectively taken shape as a separate political formation despite continued use of the party identity by its leaders.

McOure said ODM remains intact, with clear leadership structures and a defined mandate, insisting that ongoing internal disagreements have not weakened the party.

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, he maintained that Linda Mwananchi has moved beyond being a faction and is now operating as an independent political outfit.

“Linda Mwananchi is styling itself as a political outfit. But what I usually say is I do not have a problem because, remember, there are about 191 registered political parties in the country. It doesn’t hurt democracy to have another political party. So if you feel like this political party does not align with your values, then you shift to another political party,” he highlighted.

The Linda Mwananchi movement emerged within Orange Democratic Movement in late 2025 following the death of party leader Raila Odinga, as differences deepened over the party’s approach to its political relationship with President William Ruto’s administration and the broader cooperation arrangement.

The movement has been associated with leaders including Edwin Sifuna, James Orengo, Godfrey Osotsi and Babu Owino, who have consistently defended ODM’s opposition stance and opposed closer cooperation with the ruling side.

On the other side, a rival grouping known as Linda Ground is linked to Oburu Oginga, Gladys Wanga and Abdulswamad Nassir, and has been pushing for dialogue and possible cooperation with UDA ahead of the 2027 elections.

The internal divisions have since deepened, leading to parallel party meetings, competing rallies and rival claims over the direction and leadership of ODM, with both camps insisting they represent the party’s true ideology.

Linda Mwananchi has also stepped up its political activities through rallies and membership drives across several counties, signalling an organised structure that critics say is increasingly operating like a standalone political movement.

McOure, however, defended political pluralism, saying leaders should be free to form or join political movements that reflect their values, but warned against contradicting a party while still identifying with it.

“As a member of the Orange Democratic Movement, there is a fallacy that has been propagated by guys of Linda Mwananchi. The problem I would have with Linda Mwananchi guys is one, they go ahead and make pronouncements that are directly against the party. And they say that they are ODM guys. Some of them say they are worthy of being party leader and whatnot,” he explained.

He also referred to claims by James Orengo, who has previously declared himself the party’s de facto leader. On April 19, 2026, during a Linda Mwananchi rally at Mazembe Grounds in Nakuru, Orengo said he was ODM’s acting party leader, citing dissatisfaction with the current leadership structure.

Orengo repeated the claim on May 15 during the burial of Mama Teresa Nyaboki, mother of Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, in Kisii County, where he again described himself as ODM’s “de facto leader.”

He has maintained that his camp represents ODM’s original opposition ideals and should guide the party’s future direction.

McOure further said the contradiction lies in leaders criticising ODM’s official position while still relying on the party brand during political tours and public engagements.

“However, as they continue criss-crossing the country, exercising their democratic rights, they are not willing to shed the ODM tag. They are going into bases and also not bold enough to start outfits of their own and say that now we are at variance,” he highlighted.

He, however, distinguished younger politicians within the movement, saying they should be free to align themselves politically without restriction.

The ongoing debate continues to expose deep divisions within ODM, with uncertainty remaining over whether Linda Mwananchi is an internal reform push or a political formation gradually breaking away from the party.