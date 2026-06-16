Kasmuel questions Sifuna’s suitability as ODM Secretary General over party criticism

ODM Youth League leader Kasmuel McOure has said Senator Edwin Sifuna should not continue serving as Secretary General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), arguing that the office requires strict adherence to party decisions and not public criticism of leadership positions.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, McOure said the Secretary General’s role is to communicate and defend resolutions made by the party’s leadership structures rather than express views that contradict them.

“If you think about who the Secretary General is, it's basically the spokesperson of the party," McOure said. "It's a secretarial role where you report only the things the Central Management Committee has communicated."

He maintained that decisions made through the party’s top organs and approved at the National Delegates Conference (NDC) are binding and must be respected by all office holders within the party.

"The decision was ratified by the people and it was ratified by the NDC," he said, noting that although there had been a parallel NDC in the past, "the reason why it was not binding to the party is that this is where the party is at."

Without directly calling for Sifuna’s removal, McOure said public criticism from senior officials risks weakening party unity and creating confusion among supporters.

"Some of the utterances they've made in public, to the point where you've called, for example, our party as mediocre, and what not," he said. "If you see your values do not align, you leave."

He added that leaders who disagree with ODM’s direction should exit instead of remaining in office while advancing opposing positions.

"Why would you, for example, go and form another party, and you've not resigned from ODM?" McOure posed.

McOure also defended ODM’s emphasis on discipline and branding, saying party events are clearly structured and meant to reflect unity.

"When we go for an ODM rally, we brand ourselves because one of the party's biggest tenets is discipline," he said. "We are proud that we are saying this is an ODM rally."

His remarks come as Senator Edwin Sifuna awaits a ruling expected on June 18, 2026, after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) reserved judgment in a case challenging his removal from ODM leadership.

The tribunal will determine whether the party followed due process in removing him and whether the dispute should have first been handled through internal party mechanisms.

The ruling could either confirm Sifuna’s exit from office or offer him a reprieve in his ongoing dispute with the party leadership.