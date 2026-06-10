MP Amisi: I brought together young leaders behind Linda Mwananchi

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has publicly questioned the direction of the Linda Mwananchi movement, saying it has drifted away from the mission that brought its founders together and prompting him to begin preparations for a separate political mobilisation campaign ahead of the next election.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Amisi said he could not sit back and watch a project he helped establish move away from its intended purpose. While calling on those behind the movement to return to its original path, he said he was already working on a new initiative focused on producing better leadership.

"What I've said is that they have deviated from the original plan; they have to come back. But at the same time, you do not just feel sorry and sit down. You must achieve. You must continue," he said.

The lawmaker disclosed that discussions are underway with a group of like-minded individuals to form what he described as a people's movement, which he also referred to as a Renaissance movement.

According to Amisi, the objective is to influence the kind of leaders elected to Parliament by encouraging voters to back individuals with integrity and a strong record of service.

"I have a team of people who are drawing. Very soon, I'll start a movement. The purpose of this movement is to ensure that a new crop of leaders is elected. It's not about youths. People think being clean is being young. No. Some old people are credible. The matter is their credibility," he said.

He emphasized that the planned movement should not be confused with the Renaissance Party, maintaining that the two are entirely different.

"Renaissance is a party, but I'm talking about a movement," he said.

Amisi explained that age would not be a determining factor in the recruitment or support of leaders under the proposed platform. Instead, he said, the movement would champion individuals who have demonstrated honesty, competence and commitment to public service.

The MP also revisited the history of Linda Mwananchi, insisting that he was instrumental in its formation and growth.

“You know how I started this thing? And I always repeat it, and I’m the one who started Linda Mwananchi,” he said.

He recalled bringing together a number of young political leaders at a time when many were reluctant to openly associate themselves with the emerging political formation.

“And I gathered all these youthful leaders, I said, if you guys are afraid, I will host it. I hosted, and it was massive,” he said.

Amisi said those meetings later expanded into a broader political network that evolved into what he referred to as Kenya Moja, which became a platform for coordination among leaders seeking political change.

He maintained that the movement was created to respond to growing frustration among Kenyans and to provide an organised political vehicle for leaders seeking an alternative path.

The legislator further argued that the platform helped create opportunities for some politicians by providing them with a political base and visibility.

“If Sifuna had been removed without Kenya Moja, he would just be roaming around in town… he found a base to catapult from Kitengela,” he said.

Amisi said recent political gatherings had shown that many Kenyans were looking for a different leadership direction and expected politicians to respond to those demands.

“The message was clear. Did you see the rallies? People want something different,” he said.

He warned that leaders who ignore public expectations and return to political formations that voters are abandoning could face rejection at the ballot.

“Now, if you don’t serve them and you go back and merge with what they are running away from, they will just sit at home and watch,” he said.