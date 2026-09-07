Politics
Amisi dismisses Linda Mwananchi exit claims, backs generational politics
Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Sunday, the lawmaker rejected suggestions that he had abandoned Linda Mwananchi to form the new political outfit.
Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Sunday, the lawmaker rejected suggestions that he had abandoned Linda Mwananchi to form the new political outfit.
He maintained that this structure helped establish Sifuna as a visible youth-focused figure within the party’s internal reform agenda
The lawmaker disclosed that discussions are underway with a group of like-minded individuals to form what he described as a people's movement, which he also referred to as a Renaissance movement.