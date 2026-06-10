Kenya, Slovakia deepen ties as focus shifts to AI, cybersecurity and investment

Kenya and Slovakia have renewed efforts to strengthen bilateral relations, with both countries identifying artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, trade, investment, and skills development as key areas for future cooperation.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the two nations are seeking to build on decades of diplomatic engagement by expanding collaboration in emerging sectors that can support economic growth, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

Speaking on Tuesday after hosting Slovakia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Juraj Blanár at Harambee House Annex in Nairobi, Kindiki said the discussions reflected the growing partnership between Nairobi and Bratislava and the desire by both governments to unlock new opportunities for cooperation.

Kenya and Slovakia have maintained diplomatic relations for decades, with cooperation spanning education, health, trade and investment, defence, digital transformation, skills development, and labour mobility.

According to Kindiki, the continued engagement between the two countries demonstrates strong political goodwill and a shared commitment to advancing mutually beneficial partnerships.

“Kenya appreciates the sustained political goodwill and constructive high-level engagements between our two countries, which have continued to strengthen our bilateral cooperation. We welcome the growing interaction between our public and private sectors, which reaffirms the significant untapped potential for expanding and elevating our cooperation to even greater levels,” he explained.

Slovakia Foreign Affairs Minister Juraj Blanár, with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, having a chat during a visit by Blanár, at Harambee House Annex Office, Nairobi on June 9, 2026. PHOTO/DPCS Slovakia Foreign Affairs Minister Juraj Blanár, with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, having a chat during a visit by Blanár, at Harambee House Annex Office, Nairobi on June 9, 2026. PHOTO/DPCS

The Deputy President noted that the existing partnerships have created a strong base for deeper engagement across various sectors.

“These areas continue to provide a strong foundation for deepening practical and mutually beneficial engagement between our two countries,” he stated.

A key pillar of the relationship is the Development Cooperation Agreement signed in 2019, which has supported humanitarian assistance programmes, knowledge-sharing initiatives, and scholarship opportunities for Kenyan students.

Kindiki said the agreement has strengthened collaboration between institutions in both countries while also promoting closer people-to-people relations.

As Kenya advances its digital transformation agenda, the government is also looking to tap into Slovakia’s expertise in technology and innovation.

“We look forward to deepening collaboration in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, innovation ecosystems, research and development, digital skills development, and technology transfer,” DP Kindiki noted.

He said such partnerships are important as Kenya seeks to position itself as a regional technology hub and accelerate growth in innovation-driven sectors.

The meeting also explored ways of increasing private sector involvement through a planned Kenya–Slovakia Business Development Forum, which is expected to open new avenues for investment and commercial cooperation.

The forum forms part of wider efforts by both countries to strengthen economic ties and increase trade between their business communities.

Both sides expressed confidence that closer engagement between government institutions and private enterprises would create fresh opportunities for cooperation, particularly in technology, innovation, and digital development.

Kenya reiterated its commitment to expanding partnerships in digital transformation and skills development, while Slovakia signalled its readiness to support initiatives aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations.

The talks are part of Kenya’s broader efforts to diversify international partnerships and attract investment into high-growth sectors, including technology, innovation, and digital infrastructure.