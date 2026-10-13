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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Cybersecurity

Web attacks jump 43.7%, putting government systems at risk
Technology

Web attacks jump 43.7%, putting government systems at risk

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) said government systems and ISPs were the main targets during the period, with attackers focusing on obtaining user login details, exploiting weak web browsers and gaining access to database servers holding sensitive information.

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Kenya moves to rein in AI as new data protection rules take shape
Technology

Kenya moves to rein in AI as new data protection rules take shape

The Kenya Artificial Intelligence and Other Emerging Technologies Policy, 2026, is the country's first comprehensive framework on AI. It comes as artificial intelligence becomes part of everyday services, including digital lending, hiring processes, healthcare, customer support and other digital platforms.

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