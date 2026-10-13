Kindiki calls for technology and sustainability to reshape correctional services
Kithure Kindiki has called for the use of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, rehabilitation, and green initiatives to modernise Kenya’s correctional services.
Kithure Kindiki has called for the use of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, rehabilitation, and green initiatives to modernise Kenya’s correctional services.
The bank had earlier notified customers that all its services were experiencing intermittent downtime and asked them to bear with its technical team as it worked to restore normal operations
The @KenyaPower_Care handle published several posts promoting “$HYPE Season 2”, including a message announcing that an allocation checker was live ahead of the cryptocurrency claims.
The proposal is contained in his comments on the Draft National Payment System Policy, which seeks to reshape the rules governing Kenya’s payments sector.
The company disclosed Friday that its AI models accessed publicly available information on two websites operated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Communications Authority of Kenya recorded 72,164,664 DDoS attacks, up 114.3 per cent from the 33,680,462 incidents reported in the 2024/2025 financial year.
Albanese said the AI agent accessed both public and non-public files belonging to Australia’s health statistics service while carrying out health-related research.
Under the proposed reservation, Kenya would not apply provisions that allow extra-territorial jurisdiction over a Kenyan national for an offence committed outside the country, unless the action is provided for under Kenyan law.
Heather Adkins, Google's vice president of Security Engineering, said Google had notified the affected organisations and worked with the company involved in the testing to make changes to its procedures.
Speaking during the launch of the Rapid Reference Guide on Offences under the Computers Misuse & Cybercrimes Act on Thursday, PS Omollo said an independent assessment of Kenya’s cyber exposure had identified more than 2,000 critical vulnerabilities and over 4.8 million leaked credentials.
The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) said government systems and ISPs were the main targets during the period, with attackers focusing on obtaining user login details, exploiting weak web browsers and gaining access to database servers holding sensitive information.
The Deputy Government Spokesperson said journalists and the public have a responsibility to question sweeping statements by politicians, warning that misinformation and disinformation were becoming a growing challenge as internet and social media use expands
Amisi said his concerns were not about the need to strengthen cybersecurity but about the cost of implementing the government's Whole-of-Government Domain and Email Security initiative
According to the findings, mobile money fraud was the largest single fraud category, accounting for 19 cases, or 18.6% of the total reviewed. Investment and forex schemes followed with 16 cases, while cryptocurrency scams accounted for 12 cases.
The new model, Muse Glimmer, is much smaller than leading AI models from rivals and is instead designed for agentic tasks and can run on a Mac or PC with a single graphics card, aiming to tap demand for AI systems that run directly on people's devices.
Tanui also called for the development of AI solutions designed around Kenya's languages, datasets, industries and national priorities
The INTERPOL African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026 shows Kenya registered more than 46,786 distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks during the first half of 2025.
The report estimates that decisive action against digital piracy could create or sustain more than 50,000 quality jobs across Kenya's creative and technology sectors by ensuring creators and rights holders receive fair compensation for their work.
The Public Accounts Committee grilled the State Department for Energy after an Auditor-General audit flagged gaps in compliance with Kenya’s Data Protection Act, 2019, including failure to appoint a Data Protection Officer and register as required. The committee also raised concerns over officials using personal email accounts for official business
Russian officials alleged that Ukrainian security services had used Telegram to persuade Russian citizens to carry out sabotage operations. They also accused Durov of failing to remove content banned under Russian law.
The new platform is expected to modernise Kenya's community health information systems by providing secure, scalable and interoperable digital infrastructure capable of supporting real-time decision-making while improving service delivery for frontline health workers
The Kenya Artificial Intelligence and Other Emerging Technologies Policy, 2026, is the country's first comprehensive framework on AI. It comes as artificial intelligence becomes part of everyday services, including digital lending, hiring processes, healthcare, customer support and other digital platforms.
The CS maintained that preliminary findings had not revealed any unauthorised access to confidential government information despite the attack.
Users accessing president.go.ke were met with altered pages instead of the official State House information, with the attackers leaving behind demeaning messages directed at the President.
Dagoretti South John Kiarie assured the sponsor that the proposal would undergo thorough examination to ensure it meets constitutional standards while addressing emerging security concerns.
The annual summit, regarded as Africa's premier multistakeholder Internet and ICT gathering, has drawn delegates from across the continent for discussions on key challenges including cybersecurity, digital skills gaps, infrastructure development and affordable internet access.
In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration said the approval marked a significant step toward creating a coordinated national system for cybersecurity as Kenya's digital economy continues to expand.
In documents submitted to the National Assembly Delegated Committee, Murkomen said the frequency and sophistication of cyber and ICT-related attacks continue to increase as more sectors shift operations online.
Kenya and Slovakia have maintained diplomatic relations for decades, with cooperation growing across multiple sectors, including education, health, trade and investment, defence, digital transformation, skills development, and labour mobility
ICT Principal Secretary John Kipchumba Tanui said the recognition demonstrates Kenya’s rising influence in the global digital economy and the progress made in building a competitive outsourcing sector.