Has Kenya Power’s X account been hacked? $HYPE Crypto posts raise concerns

Kenya Power’s customer care account on X sparked questions on Thursday morning after a series of cryptocurrency-related posts appeared on the handle, despite the account normally being used to communicate with customers about electricity services.

The @KenyaPower_Care account published several posts promoting “$HYPE Season 2”, including an announcement that an allocation checker had gone live ahead of the cryptocurrency claims.

“$HYPE Season 2 - allocation checker is live. Claims open October 1 at 1:00 PM UTC,” one of the posts said.

The message informed eligible wallets that they could view their tier and estimated allocation before the claims officially opened.

It also said Season 2 tracks activity after the November 2024 genesis and refers to points accumulated during Season 1.

Another post from the account contained repeated references to “SEAMLESS” and “$HYPE”, alongside details about the second season of cryptocurrency claims.

The unexpected posts raised concerns among users that the Kenya Power customer care account may have been accessed by an unauthorised party.

The handle is ordinarily used to respond to customers and share information on power outages, electricity services, complaints and other matters related to Kenya Power.

The cryptocurrency messages were also similar to information shared separately by the Hyperliquid Ecosystem account.

The account said “$HYPE Season 2 claims are coming soon” and informed eligible users that they could check their estimated allocations before the claims window opened.

The appearance of cryptocurrency-related content on Kenya Power’s customer service account was therefore out of line with its usual activity, prompting questions over how the posts came to be published from the handle.

However, Kenya Power had not confirmed or denied whether its account had been compromised by the time of publication.

A screenshot captured on October 1, 2026, showed the cryptocurrency-related posts appearing on the Kenya Power customer care X account.

A screenshot of cryptocurrency-related posts that appeared on Kenya Power’s customer care X account on October 1,2026.PHOTO/Kenya Power/X

A screenshot of cryptocurrency-related posts that appeared on Kenya Power’s customer care X account on October 1,2026.PHOTO/Kenya Power/X