Five die as matatu and trailer collide on Bungoma–Webuye road

At least five people were killed and several others injured after a matatu and a trailer collided along the Bungoma-Webuye road shortly after midnight, in the latest road tragedy to hit the country.

The accident happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Bukembe Bridge, according to police. Authorities warned that the number of fatalities could rise as some of the injured passengers were reported to be in critical condition.

Police said a Toyota matatu belonging to Eldoret Victory Sacco was travelling from Webuye towards Bungoma when it collided head-on with a Mercedes Actros trailer owned by Excellent Logistics that was approaching from the opposite direction.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the trailer left its lane and rammed into the matatu, leading to a devastating impact.

Five occupants of the matatu died at the scene. The victims were identified as three men and two women, although their identities had not been established by the time of filing this report.

Several other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to Bungoma County Referral Hospital for treatment.

Police officers visited the scene, documented the crash, and coordinated rescue efforts before moving the bodies to the mortuary at Bungoma County Referral Hospital, where they are awaiting identification and post-mortem examinations.

The Bungoma crash pushed the number of people killed in separate road accidents between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to 15.

According to police, the victims included seven pedestrians, six passengers, one rider and one driver. More than 20 other people were also injured in the separate incidents.

The latest tragedy adds to the growing number of fatal accidents being reported on Kenyan roads, renewing concerns over road safety and compliance with traffic regulations.

On Monday, 13 people were killed in two separate accidents along the Mombasa Highway and in Njoro. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

Nearly 5,000 people lost their lives in road accidents across the country in 2025.

Road safety officials have repeatedly cited reckless overtaking, speeding and drunk driving as some of the leading causes of crashes despite ongoing awareness campaigns by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Mechanical problems linked to poorly maintained vehicles, including worn-out tyres and faulty brakes, have also been blamed for many accidents. Authorities have further pointed to poor road conditions, including potholes, inadequate lighting and unclear road signs, as factors contributing to the increasing number of crashes.