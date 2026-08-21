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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

traffic safety

State unveils six festive season security measures
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State unveils six festive season security measures

In a press release issued on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, the ministry said the overall security situation across the country “remains calm and stable,” but warned that past trends show the festive period often records “isolated increases in security incidents, traffic violations, and other opportunistic criminal activities.”

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