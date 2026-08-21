Nairobi
Several feared dead after matatu, saloon car collide near Syokimau
The circumstances that led to the collision had not been established.
The circumstances that led to the collision had not been established.
Police say at least five people died and several others were injured after a matatu and a trailer collided on the Bungoma–Webuye road near Bukembe Bridge shortly after midnight, with some injured in critical condition.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, the ministry said the overall security situation across the country “remains calm and stable,” but warned that past trends show the festive period often records “isolated increases in security incidents, traffic violations, and other opportunistic criminal activities.”