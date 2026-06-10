Nepal interior minister Sudan Gurung reinstated after graft probe clears him

Nepal’s Interior Minister Sudan Gurung, a leading youth-backed anti-corruption figure, has been reinstated after being cleared of wrongdoing by a government investigation into his financial records, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

His return comes months after he stepped aside in April to allow a probe into allegations linked to his declared assets and investments.

Gurung rose to prominence during the 2025 youth-led anti-corruption protests that contributed to the fall of Nepal’s previous government. He was later appointed home minister after winning a parliamentary seat in the March elections.

Soon after taking office, he stepped down to allow what he described as a fair investigation after questions were raised over whether he had fully disclosed his financial investments.

A government committee tasked with reviewing the allegations has now completed its work and submitted a report clearing him of any wrongdoing. Following the findings, Prime Minister Balendra Shah moved to reappoint him. “Prime Minister Balendra Shah reappointed Gurung as home minister,” Shah's media adviser Dipa Dahal told AFP.

Gurung was sworn back into office on Tuesday by President Ram Chandra Paudel, marking his official return to government.

His political journey has been closely tied to the September 2025 protests, which began after a brief social media ban but quickly grew into wider demonstrations over corruption and economic hardship. The unrest turned violent, leaving at least 76 people dead and more than 2,500 injured over two days.

In January, Gurung joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party, which went on to win a strong mandate in the March elections. Shortly after being appointed home minister, he ordered the arrest of former prime minister KP Sharma Oli and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak over their alleged involvement in the crackdown on protesters.

However, he later faced allegations related to his financial disclosures and reported links to a businessman under investigation for money laundering. Gurung dismissed the claims, insisting they were unfounded. "Accusations and truth are not the same thing," he said on social media.

Despite the controversy, the government inquiry has now cleared him, allowing him to resume one of the most powerful security roles in the country. Nepal currently ranks 109th out of 180 countries on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index.