Nepal interior minister Sudan Gurung reinstated after graft probe clears him

Global Affairs · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Nepal interior minister Sudan Gurung reinstated after graft probe clears him
A file photo of Nepal's interior minister Sudan Gurung.
In Summary

Gurung rose to prominence during the 2025 youth-led anti-corruption protests that contributed to the fall of Nepal’s previous government

Nepal’s Interior Minister Sudan Gurung, a leading youth-backed anti-corruption figure, has been reinstated after being cleared of wrongdoing by a government investigation into his financial records, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

His return comes months after he stepped aside in April to allow a probe into allegations linked to his declared assets and investments.

Gurung rose to prominence during the 2025 youth-led anti-corruption protests that contributed to the fall of Nepal’s previous government. He was later appointed home minister after winning a parliamentary seat in the March elections.

Soon after taking office, he stepped down to allow what he described as a fair investigation after questions were raised over whether he had fully disclosed his financial investments.

A government committee tasked with reviewing the allegations has now completed its work and submitted a report clearing him of any wrongdoing. Following the findings, Prime Minister Balendra Shah moved to reappoint him. “Prime Minister Balendra Shah reappointed Gurung as home minister,” Shah's media adviser Dipa Dahal told AFP.

Gurung was sworn back into office on Tuesday by President Ram Chandra Paudel, marking his official return to government.

His political journey has been closely tied to the September 2025 protests, which began after a brief social media ban but quickly grew into wider demonstrations over corruption and economic hardship. The unrest turned violent, leaving at least 76 people dead and more than 2,500 injured over two days.

In January, Gurung joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party, which went on to win a strong mandate in the March elections. Shortly after being appointed home minister, he ordered the arrest of former prime minister KP Sharma Oli and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak over their alleged involvement in the crackdown on protesters.

However, he later faced allegations related to his financial disclosures and reported links to a businessman under investigation for money laundering. Gurung dismissed the claims, insisting they were unfounded. "Accusations and truth are not the same thing," he said on social media.

Despite the controversy, the government inquiry has now cleared him, allowing him to resume one of the most powerful security roles in the country. Nepal currently ranks 109th out of 180 countries on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index.

Tags

Nepal anti-corruption Balendra Shah Sudan Gurung Ram Chandra Paudel home minister financial disclosure Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index Rastriya Swatantra Party government investigation AI tags are appended. Existing tags are no

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  6. 9
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  7. 10
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  8. 11
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  9. 12
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  10. 13
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  12. 15
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz