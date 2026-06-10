Global Affairs
Nepal interior minister Sudan Gurung reinstated after graft probe clears him
Gurung rose to prominence during the 2025 youth-led anti-corruption protests that contributed to the fall of Nepal’s previous government
Gurung rose to prominence during the 2025 youth-led anti-corruption protests that contributed to the fall of Nepal’s previous government
Nepal's Election Commission confirmed on Saturday that Shah, 35, received 68,348 votes compared to Oli's 18,734 to unseat the former leader in his constituency.