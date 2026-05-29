Donholm Kenya Power technician arrested over alleged Sh30,000 bribe demand

A Kenya Power technician attached to the Donholm office in Nairobi and an alleged accomplice are in custody after being arrested over claims they demanded a bribe from a member of the public to restore electricity services.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said the arrests were made following a coordinated undercover operation triggered by a complaint from a resident who reported being asked to pay money in order to have power reconnected to a residential property.

In a statement released on Friday, the commission confirmed the arrest of the two suspects, stating: “EACC has arrested a Kenya Power employee and an accomplice for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe to reconnect electricity to a residential property,”

According to investigators, the matter was first reported on May 28, 2026, after the affected resident raised concerns that they had been asked to pay before electricity services could be restored.

EACC said its officers then identified the main suspect as Gerald Nyaoke, a technician based at the Kenya Power Donholm office, who allegedly made the demand linked to restoration of electricity supply.

“Investigations established that the suspect, Gerald Nyaoke, a technician attached to the Kenya Power Donholm Office, allegedly demanded Sh30,000 from the complainant in exchange for restoring power supply,”

Following the report, anti-corruption detectives launched surveillance measures to track interactions between the complainant and the suspects, allowing them to monitor how the alleged exchange unfolded.

“Following the complaint, EACC detectives mounted an operation that enabled them to monitor and document interactions between the complainant and the suspects, culminating in the arrest after the alleged bribe exchange,”

The commission said the operation led to the arrest of the two individuals, who were later taken to the Integrity Centre for processing as investigations continue.

The case adds to ongoing concerns about alleged bribery and abuse of office in public service delivery, especially in sectors where citizens depend on essential utilities such as electricity.

EACC has in recent years increased undercover operations targeting officials accused of soliciting illegal payments from members of the public seeking government-related services, with many cases initiated after citizen complaints.

The commission says such conduct continues to erode trust in public institutions and places an extra financial burden on residents who are already seeking basic services.

In its statement, the anti-graft agency also urged members of the public to continue reporting suspected corruption cases to support enforcement efforts.

“EACC reiterates its commitment to combating corruption and calls upon members of the public to continue reporting cases of bribery and abuse of office,”

The suspects are expected to face further questioning as investigators build the case, with authorities yet to confirm when they will be taken to court.