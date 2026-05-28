Oburu urges leaders to avoid turning political competition into enmity

At a time when Kenya’s political scene continues to adjust to new alliances and shifting loyalties, ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga used the National Prayer Breakfast in Nairobi to push a message of unity, urging leaders to draw a clear line between political rivalry and personal hostility while reflecting on his own journey from fierce opposition to cooperation within government.

Oburu said political competition should never be allowed to destroy relationships or divide the country beyond repair, warning that leaders carry the responsibility of safeguarding national cohesion even after heated elections.

“We are not enemies. Let us not turn political competition into enmity,” he said on Thursday, calling on both leaders and citizens to embrace coexistence despite differing political views.

He openly reflected on his past conviction regarding the 2022 presidential election, saying he once strongly believed the outcome had been unfair, but later found himself working alongside President William Ruto under the broad-based government arrangement.

“I never ever dreamt that I would ever sit down with President Ruto because I believed, maybe wrongly, that he stole our election, but today we are working together in the broad-based government,” he said.

Oburu noted that the political rivalry between President Ruto and his brother Raila Odinga during the last election made their current cooperation even more unexpected from his personal point of view.

“That is why President Ruto was my brother's opponent in the last election, and I never dreamt I would ever sit down with him across the table. But now we are together in a broad-based government,” he stated.

He said the shift from rivalry to cooperation reflects a broader political reality where former opponents are now required to find ways of working together for national stability, despite past tensions and disagreements.

The broad-based government arrangement, which has continued to attract both support and criticism across the political divide, was highlighted during the event as part of efforts aimed at reducing political tension and promoting stability after closely contested elections.

Oburu also used the platform to encourage leaders to place national unity above personal ambition or political advantage, stressing that Kenya’s progress depends on dialogue, tolerance, and mutual respect.

The gathering, which brought together senior government officials, opposition figures, diplomats, and religious leaders, focused heavily on reconciliation, responsible leadership, and peaceful political engagement ahead of future elections.

In a lighter moment, Oburu shared a personal remark about his faith and surroundings, saying: “I am always surrounded by people who are saved so I am protected by God.”

He further urged President William Ruto not to oppress his opponents when he gets re-elected again in next year's general election, adding to the broader tone of reflection and reconciliation that defined the event.

His remarks stood out as one of the clearest acknowledgements from a senior ODM figure about the changing political landscape, where former rivals are increasingly engaging in cooperation despite years of intense competition.

The National Prayer Breakfast concluded with repeated calls from different leaders for unity, tolerance, and respectful political engagement, with speakers warning against allowing political differences to weaken national harmony.

Oburu reiterated that leaders must protect the country’s stability at all times, even when political competition is at its peak, insisting that Kenya’s future depends on cooperation rather than confrontation.