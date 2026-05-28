Ruto says Kenya stable ahead of 2027 election, rules out violence
Ruto dismissed fears of instability, insisting that Kenya is strong enough to manage political competition without falling into division or violence.
Ruto dismissed fears of instability, insisting that Kenya is strong enough to manage political competition without falling into division or violence.
Elachi also stressed the need to involve young people more actively in national decision-making, saying their participation is essential in shaping the country’s democratic and economic future.
ODM leader Oburu Oginga urged political tolerance and reconciliation at the National Prayer Breakfast in Nairobi, saying leaders should not turn competition into personal enmity. He reflected on working with President William Ruto in a broad-based government.
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Kindiki called on leaders and citizens to show humility and unity during the National Prayer Breakfast in Nairobi, saying prayer must be paired with action and moral responsibility.
The governor said leaders must turn hostility into goodwill and promote peaceful engagement even in moments of intense political competition.
The high-level event, organised by Kenya’s bicameral Parliament through the National Assembly and Senate, brings together the country’s top leadership, legislators, religious leaders, diplomats, and invited guests.