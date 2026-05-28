Armed suspect arrested after failed robbery along CITAM Church Road, Nairobi

Police in Nairobi have arrested a suspect linked to a failed armed robbery along CITAM Church Road in Jamhuri, recovering a homemade pistol as officers continue a manhunt for an accomplice who managed to escape during the incident that briefly disrupted normal activity in the busy area.

According to the National Police Service, the incident involved two men riding on a motorcycle who allegedly targeted members of the public along the road before being confronted by police officers who had been responding to distress calls from residents and traders in the area.

The situation quickly escalated into a chase as the suspects attempted to flee while firing several rounds to scare off both officers and members of the public.

Police said the pillion passenger was intercepted and arrested during the operation, while the motorcycle rider escaped and is now the subject of an active manhunt. Upon arrest, officers established that the suspect was in possession of a homemade pistol.

Investigators also recovered one spent cartridge and a bullet believed to have been used during the escape attempt.

The National Police Service said the incident happened along CITAM Church Road, a busy stretch commonly used by traders, worshippers, motorists and pedestrians going about their daily routines.

Panic spread in the area after reports emerged that two armed suspects had begun robbing members of the public in what police described as a sudden attack during daytime activity.

“The incident unfolded along the busy CITAM Church Road, an area usually characterised by the movement of traders, worshippers, motorists and pedestrians going about their daily activities,” police said.

“In the midst of the normal bustle, panic suddenly erupted after reports emerged that two suspects — a rider and his pillion passenger — had launched a robbery spree targeting unsuspecting members of the public.”

Police patrol teams responded within a short time after receiving alerts from members of the public. Officers said the suspects tried to escape on their motorcycle but were pursued, leading to a confrontation where they fired shots in an attempt to block arrest.

“Acting with speed and coordination, officers on patrol in the area immediately responded to the distress calls. As the suspects attempted to flee the scene, they fired several rounds in an attempt to intimidate both pursuing officers and members of the public,” the statement explained.

Authorities said tension rose at the scene as members of the public gathered following the incident, but officers managed to restore order and secure evidence linked to the robbery attempt.

Police added that sustained patrols and surveillance operations across Nairobi have continued to disrupt criminal gangs targeting residents, noting that the arrest reflects ongoing efforts to improve safety in identified hotspot areas