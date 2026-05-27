Global press body condemns alleged intimidation of Nepali journalist, Kishor Shrestha

The World Association of Press Councils (WAPC) has raised concern over alleged harassment, surveillance and intimidation targeting veteran Nepali journalist Kishor Shrestha, linking the reported actions to his investigative reporting on government officials in Nepal.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the global media body said efforts to pressure Shrestha into disclosing confidential journalistic sources go against press freedom, media independence and democratic accountability.

The organisation noted that the alleged actions against Shrestha, who is Editor-in-Chief of Jana Aastha Weekly and JanaAastha.com, go to “at the heart of press freedom, media independence, and source protection”.

“These are non-negotiable pillars of democratic journalism and internationally guaranteed rights,” the organisation said.

WAPC also criticised what it described as intimidation, coercion and hostility aimed at silencing journalists or blocking them from carrying out their work.

“Journalists must be free to work without reprisal or fear,” the statement said.

The association demanded an immediate end to what it termed harassment, surveillance and threats against Shrestha, warning that forcing journalists to reveal confidential sources weakens public trust and democratic accountability.

“Pressuring journalists to betray sources corrodes public trust, weakens democratic accountability, and endangers investigative truth-telling,” WAPC said.

It further urged the Press Council Nepal, human rights organisations, media stakeholders and the Government of Nepal to support Shrestha and ensure his safety.

WAPC President David Omwoyo said press freedom is a core pillar of democratic societies and warned against any form of intimidation directed at journalists.

“A free and independent press is democracy's bedrock. No journalist should ever face intimidation, surveillance, or threats for doing their job,” Omwoyo said.

“We urge all authorities in Nepal to defend press freedom, protect Kishor Shrestha, and ensure an environment where journalists work without fear,” he added.

The association also reiterated its support for journalists around the world, saying media workers must be protected from “every form of intimidation and interference”.

Reports from the Federation of Nepal Journalists indicate that Shrestha allegedly faced threats, attempted arrest and pressure to reveal confidential sources after publishing critical reports in Jana Aastha Weekly about government officials.

Journalist groups in Nepal have since accused authorities of using state machinery to intimidate the veteran editor over his investigative reporting.