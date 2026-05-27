Parties intensify campaigns as four cleared for Ol Kalou by-election race

The contest for the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat has now moved into full campaign mode after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission cleared four aspirants to compete in the July 16, 2026 by-election, a race that quickly turned into a show of political strength marked by large crowds, convoys, and spirited mobilisation across Nyandarua County.

The two-day nomination exercise held in Ol Kalou town attracted heavy public attention, with supporters accompanying candidates to the IEBC centre in organised processions, chanting party slogans and wearing branded outfits.

The charged atmosphere signalled the high stakes involved in the mini-poll to replace the late Ol Kalou MP, David Njuguna Kiaraho, who had served the constituency for three terms since 2013.

On Monday, May 22, 2026, Samuel Muchina Nyaga, flying the United Democratic Alliance ticket, was officially cleared by the electoral body.

His arrival at the nomination centre was marked by a large convoy and enthusiastic supporters, who filled the area with pro-government chants as the ruling party intensified its effort to capture a seat that has traditionally been associated with Jubilee Party influence in the region.

DCP Olkalou candidate Sammy Ngotho, after speaking to a crowd, submitted nomination papers to the IEBC.PHOTO/IEBC DCP Olkalou candidate Sammy Ngotho, after speaking to a crowd, submitted nomination papers to the IEBC.PHOTO/IEBC

Muchina was accompanied by youth groups and local leaders, a display that his team said reflected growing grassroots support for UDA in Nyandarua. After his clearance, he pledged to continue with development programmes that were initiated under the leadership of the late Kiaraho and called for calm and peaceful campaigns as the race gains momentum.

At the same time, the Democracy for the Citizens Party candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho also secured clearance from the IEBC, setting up what is expected to be a closely watched contest.

His camp used the nomination day to showcase what they described as rising support for the party in the constituency, with allies of former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua, led by Nyandarua Senator and party secretary general designate John Methu, taking a visible role in the exercise.

Leaders backing Ngotho told supporters that the party was preparing for an intense campaign period, with Ngotho, a former MCA and long-time grassroots organiser, emerging as one of the key contenders in the race.

The Jubilee Party also made its move, with candidate Wilson Kigwa cleared by the IEBC as the party seeks to retain the seat it has held since 2013 through the late Kiaraho. Jubilee leaders described the by-election as a critical political test and expressed confidence that voters in Ol Kalou would remain aligned to the party that previously represented the constituency for over a decade.

They also pointed to renewed grassroots mobilisation, saying the party machinery had been re-energised following Kiaraho’s long service in the area, and insisted that they were well positioned to defend the seat.

Adding a dramatic touch to the nomination exercise, People’s Restoration Party candidate Kamau arrived at the IEBC centre riding on a donkey, a symbolic gesture meant to reflect connection with ordinary wananchi and rural voters. His entry drew attention from crowds gathered at the venue, adding colour to an already politically charged event.

All candidates were cleared after meeting IEBC requirements, paving the way for what is expected to be a competitive campaign season in Ol Kalou as parties test their strength ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The contest is being closely watched as part of broader political positioning in Nyandarua County and the wider Mt Kenya region, where parties are seeking to consolidate influence.

Political activity in the constituency has already intensified, with each camp working to build support networks and demonstrate organisational strength. The high turnout witnessed during the nomination exercise has further reinforced expectations of a tight and highly competitive race.

With campaigns now set to continue in the coming weeks, attention has shifted to how each candidate will mobilise voters in a constituency that remains politically significant, especially following the death of the long-serving MP, David Njuguna Kiaraho, earlier this year.

The IEBC has confirmed that the by-election will be held on July 16, 2026, setting the stage for an intense political battle in Ol Kalou.