'Obsessed with Ruto': UDA tears into Uhuru over fresh attack on Government

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of using growing public concern over the economy to attack President William Ruto's administration, setting the stage for a fresh political confrontation over the rising cost of living and fuel prices.

In an open letter released on Tuesday, UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire and Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan claimed the former Head of State had spent his post-presidency years opposing the Kenya Kwanza administration instead of supporting national progress.

The party argued that Uhuru had not accepted the outcome of the 2022 General Election and was determined to frustrate the government led by his former deputy.

"We have heard you loud and clear. First, temper your intense bitterness, fierce jealousy, endless envy, and toxic obsession with William Ruto," the letter read in part.

UDA defended the government's handling of the economy, saying it inherited a difficult situation marked by heavy debt obligations, inflation and struggling institutions.

According to the party, the Ruto administration had since taken steps that helped restore stability and steer the country away from a possible financial crisis.

The ruling party pointed to gains in the agricultural sector, including the fertiliser subsidy programme, improved coffee earnings and the reopening of sugar factories that had previously stalled.

It also praised reforms in the health sector through the Social Health Authority, saying the programme was expanding access to medical services across the country.

UDA further cited the hiring of teachers, construction of affordable housing units and the continuation of infrastructure projects among the government's key achievements.

The party also rejected claims that the administration had failed to address fuel costs, insisting that its approach focused on long-term solutions rather than temporary interventions.

It said the government was investing in local oil production, renewable energy and electric mobility as part of efforts to reduce Kenya's reliance on external energy markets.

UDA blamed previous administrations for failing to establish measures that could cushion Kenyans from global fuel price shocks and said the current government was addressing challenges that had been left unresolved for years.

The party further accused Uhuru of taking advantage of public dissatisfaction and encouraging opposition to the government behind the scenes.

"Since leaving office, you have dedicated yourself to undermining the very government you handed over. You operate from behind the scenes, mobilising political hostility, fueling public anger, and quietly hoping the country fails."

The response followed remarks made by Uhuru during a Jubilee Party delegates forum held at the Kiambu Golf Club on Monday, where he criticised leaders for focusing on politics instead of the economic difficulties facing ordinary citizens.

The former president argued that many Kenyans were struggling because a large portion of their earnings was being consumed by taxes and the rising cost of essential commodities.

“Issue ni simple… watu wanapiga kelele kwa sababu mimi ni mtu mshahara wangu ni Sh20,000, Sh800 inaenda kwa mafuta, Sh12,000 inaenda kwa kodi. Hiyo ndiyo shida, ongelesha shida,” he stated.

Uhuru maintained that public anger was driven by economic hardship rather than political differences and urged leaders to concentrate on addressing the concerns affecting households.

“Wakenya hawatakula maneno akiwa na njaa. Barabara hazijengwi na maneno."

His remarks have now triggered a sharp response from the ruling party, deepening the political dispute over the country's economic direction, fuel prices and the burden facing many Kenyan families.