IEBC warns politicians against ‘reckless’ claims targeting 2027 vote integrity

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has strongly dismissed claims by political figures alleging plans to manipulate the 2027 General Election through illegal or backdoor methods, warning that such remarks risk weakening public trust in the country’s electoral system.

In a firm statement issued on Tuesday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission rejected the allegations as reckless and misleading, saying they are aimed at creating fear and undermining confidence in democratic institutions ahead of the polls.

“The duty and responsibility of conducting and supervising elections in Kenya is exclusively vested in the IEBC under Article 88 of the Constitution of Kenya,” the commission said. “This mandate is not shared with, nor can it be usurped by, any individual, institution or political actor.”

The commission further warned leaders against making statements that could damage public confidence in the electoral process, insisting that Kenya’s democratic system remains strong, verifiable, and anchored in law.

“Kenya has, over time, built a resilient and vibrant democracy that is reliable, credible, verifiable, and anchored in the rule of law,” the statement read. “The country's leadership bears a responsibility to safeguard these gains.”

IEBC also rejected suggestions that it is open to manipulation or external influence, defending its independence and constitutional role in safeguarding the will of voters.

“Such claims are not only false and misleading but also deeply disrespectful to the institution and the constitutional role it plays in safeguarding the sovereign will of the people,” the commission added.

On electoral regulations, the commission clarified that the Electoral Code of Conduct is not currently in force because no election has been formally declared, referring to a Supreme Court ruling related to the 2022 Sabina Chege petition.

“Notably, the IEBC has not declared any elections. Further, there is no publication of the 2027 General Election that has been made to warrant the current wave of premature and irresponsible utterances,” it said.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon reaffirmed the commission’s readiness to conduct the next election, promising a process that meets legal and international standards.

“The commission remains committed to delivering a 2027 General Election that will be free, fair and credible in accordance with the laws of Kenya and international best practices.”

The statement follows controversial remarks made during a political gathering involving Hamisi MP Charles Gimose and Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula, which sparked debate over electoral integrity ahead of 2027.

During the meeting, Gimose appeared to suggest that supporters could influence voting outcomes at polling stations.

“I want you as UDA delegates, during polling, try doing tricks of the highest level. I know what to do. Being in parliament for three terms is not easy, you must know the vote tricks,” he said.

Savula, on his part, raised concerns about government influence in the electoral process, pointing to control of election funding.

“We are the ones creating the budget for elections. We are the ones paying the IEBC,” Savula said.

The remarks drew criticism from different political leaders, who warned that such statements could undermine confidence in the 2027 General Election. Several leaders within Kenya Kwanza later distanced themselves from the comments and urged restraint in political communication.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also cautioned politicians against making statements that could erode public trust in the IEBC and the electoral process.