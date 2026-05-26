Emurua Dikirr MP David Keter sworn in after UDA by-election victory

Emurua Dikirr has regained its voice in Parliament after newly elected Member of Parliament David Keter was officially sworn into office on Tuesday, taking his place in the National Assembly following a fiercely contested by-election that drew national political interest.

Keter, who won the seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, took the oath of office before the Speaker and Members of Parliament during an afternoon sitting of the House, formally beginning his first term as the constituency’s representative.

His swearing-in comes months after the seat fell vacant following the death of former MP Johana Ng’eno, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County, on February 28, 2026. The vacancy set the stage for a closely watched by-election that attracted attention from major political players across the country.

In the May 14 poll, Keter secured victory after garnering 18,266 votes, comfortably defeating Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Vincent Kibet Rotich, who received 10,760 votes. The remaining candidates finished far behind in the race.

The by-election was largely seen as a political showdown between President William Ruto’s UDA party and supporters of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who backed the DCP candidate.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), voter turnout stood at about 66.6 per cent, with more than 29,000 ballots cast from a register of over 44,000 voters.

Speaking after he was declared the winner, Keter thanked residents for their support and expressed his commitment to serving the constituency.

“Thank you so much. Nafurahi sana kwa hii ushindi nimepata leo. In fact, it has been a long journey,” Keter said after being declared the winner.

Following the announcement of the results, celebrations erupted in several parts of Emurua Dikirr, with supporters gathering in trading centres and villages while chanting his nickname, “Dollarline”.

Keter also pledged to bring together residents of the constituency and focus on development projects aimed at improving the lives of local people.

His swearing-in restores full parliamentary representation for the Narok County constituency after weeks of intense political campaigns and rivalry that characterised the by-election period.