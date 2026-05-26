KenGen to seek transmission and distribution licences for Green Energy Park

Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC has announced plans to seek electricity transmission and distribution licences for its Green Energy Park project under the Energy Act 2019.

The utility said the proposed licences will not negatively affect the public or local authorities. KenGen has invited stakeholders to inspect application documents and submit objections or representations to the regulator within 30 days.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday under Section 119 (3) of the Energy Act, 2019, Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC said it will formally submit its electricity transmission and distribution licence application for the Green Energy Park project to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority on June 2, 2026, with the notice signed by Austin Ouko, Company Secretary and General Manager for Legal Affairs.

“NOTICE is hereby given that Kenya Electricity Generating Company Plc, a public limited company having its registered office at KenGen Pension Plaza II, Kolobot Road, Parklands, P.O. Box 47936-00100, Nairobi in the Republic of Kenya (‘The Applicant’), pursuant to the provisions of section 119 (3) of the Energy Act, 2019, will on 2nd of June 2026, make an application to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (the Regulator) for the Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Licenses for KenGen Green Energy Park,” the notice stated.

The company stressed that the licences are intended to support electricity transmission and distribution activities associated with the Green Energy Park initiative.

KenGen further stated that the proposed licences are not expected to negatively affect members of the public, local authorities or other institutions operating within the affected areas.

According to the announcement, copies of the application documents, together with the licences once granted and other related particulars, will be available for public inspection at the company’s offices in Nairobi.

The company also invited public participation in the licensing process, saying individuals, companies and public bodies wishing to raise concerns or objections would be allowed to do so within a legally specified period.

“Any public or local authority, person or body of persons desirous of making any representation on or objection to the application must do so by a letter addressed to the Regulator and marked on the outside of the cover enclosing it ‘Transmission and Distribution Licences Objection’ on or before the expiration of thirty (30) days from the date of application and must forward to the applicant a copy of such representation or objection,” the notice said.

The move signals a potential expansion of KenGen’s operational scope beyond electricity generation, as the company seeks to strengthen its role within Kenya’s broader energy infrastructure and green energy transition agenda.

The proposed Green Energy Park project forms part of wider efforts to support industrial development and energy access under Kenya Vision 2030.