Two arrested in Nairobi over alleged theft of KenGen laptop and iPad
The two suspects remain in police custody as detectives pursue further leads, including efforts to recover the remaining stolen property
The two suspects remain in police custody as detectives pursue further leads, including efforts to recover the remaining stolen property
According to the ODPP, the court heard that Nyabuti used a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate showing a mean grade of C- to secure employment at the state-owned power company.
The power generator said revenue increased from Sh56.1 billion in the previous financial year, while operating profit rose to Sh14.2 billion from Sh13.6 billion.
Appearing before the committee chaired by Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga on Thursday, NuPEA Chief Executive Officer Justus Wabuyabo said Lenya Village had been identified as the preferred site for Kenya's first nuclear power plant following extensive regional assessments and screening of potential locations.
The emergency response agency said teams from West Pokot and Turkana counties moved to the scene to provide assistance, working together with county ambulance services, a Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) ambulance, the National Police Service and other responders.
The utility said the proposed licences will not negatively affect the public or local authorities. KenGen has invited stakeholders to inspect application documents and submit objections or representations to the regulator within 30 days.
Siaya Governor James Orengo said the project offers a rare chance to change the county’s economic direction, arguing that it could attract investors, create jobs and open up industrial growth in a region mostly driven by small-scale economic activity. He said access to affordable power would be key in drawing manufacturing and large-scale investment.
At the centre of the case is a tender for consultancy services linked to the Olkaria VII geothermal project, an 80.3-megawatt plant planned for the Olkaria geothermal field in Naivasha. The project is part of efforts to increase electricity generation from renewable sources and improve supply stability.
Ruto revealed that Kenya plans to expand its electricity capacity from the current 3,300 megawatts by adding 10,000 megawatts within the next five to seven years. Of this, 3,000 megawatts will come from nuclear power, forming a key part of efforts to ensure steady and clean energy supply.
The company said on Thursday that the 700-megawatt project aligns with Kenya’s push to expand affordable and clean energy capacity to support industrial growth and wider economic development.
KenGen confirmed that electricity supply remains stable, noting that “All other turbines at the facility remain fully operational.” The company emphasized that the incident was isolated and did not affect the wider operations of the wind farm.
KenGen’s impairment allowance rose sharply from Sh774.71 million in the previous year, highlighting the impact of delayed payments from both commercial and non-commercial customers.
Fresh data shows fertiliser imports have eased for a second year after record levels in 2023. Between January and June this year, imports reached 443,701 tonnes valued at about Sh25.63 billion, slightly lower than the 445,857 tonnes worth Sh27.71 billion recorded in the same period last year. The decline extends the drop from the 2023 peak of 629,566 tonnes valued at Sh44.8 billion, a two-year contraction of roughly one-third in quantity and more than two-fifths in value.
Latest data from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) shows daily demand has climbed to 2,363.41 megawatts
The state-owned power producer plans to select a transaction advisor by September, who will play a key role in guiding the development and implementation of the manufacturing plant.
Members questioned a 2014 feasibility study that cost Sh163 million, which was not approved by the Ministry of Energy, yet KenGen is now seeking new consultants to update it.
Energy PS Alex Wachira raised the alarm, saying the water level at Masinga Dam had reached 1,057.15 meters above sea level.
The new law, proposed by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, is a response to growing concerns over the high cost of electricity.