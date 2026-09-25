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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

KenGen

Leaders back nuclear project in Siaya but demand strict public engagement
News

Leaders back nuclear project in Siaya but demand strict public engagement

Siaya Governor James Orengo said the project offers a rare chance to change the county’s economic direction, arguing that it could attract investors, create jobs and open up industrial growth in a region mostly driven by small-scale economic activity. He said access to affordable power would be key in drawing manufacturing and large-scale investment.

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Court stops KenGen tender as funding dispute derails Olkaria VII
Business

Court stops KenGen tender as funding dispute derails Olkaria VII

At the centre of the case is a tender for consultancy services linked to the Olkaria VII geothermal project, an 80.3-megawatt plant planned for the Olkaria geothermal field in Naivasha. The project is part of efforts to increase electricity generation from renewable sources and improve supply stability.

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Ruto seeks global backing for Kenya’s 3,000MW nuclear plan
News

Ruto seeks global backing for Kenya’s 3,000MW nuclear plan

Ruto revealed that Kenya plans to expand its electricity capacity from the current 3,300 megawatts by adding 10,000 megawatts within the next five to seven years. Of this, 3,000 megawatts will come from nuclear power, forming a key part of efforts to ensure steady and clean energy supply.

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Kenya launches geothermal fertiliser plant to cut import strain
Business

Kenya launches geothermal fertiliser plant to cut import strain

Fresh data shows fertiliser imports have eased for a second year after record levels in 2023. Between January and June this year, imports reached 443,701 tonnes valued at about Sh25.63 billion, slightly lower than the 445,857 tonnes worth Sh27.71 billion recorded in the same period last year. The decline extends the drop from the 2023 peak of 629,566 tonnes valued at Sh44.8 billion, a two-year contraction of roughly one-third in quantity and more than two-fifths in value.

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