Business

Fresh data shows fertiliser imports have eased for a second year after record levels in 2023. Between January and June this year, imports reached 443,701 tonnes valued at about Sh25.63 billion, slightly lower than the 445,857 tonnes worth Sh27.71 billion recorded in the same period last year. The decline extends the drop from the 2023 peak of 629,566 tonnes valued at Sh44.8 billion, a two-year contraction of roughly one-third in quantity and more than two-fifths in value.