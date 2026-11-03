KenGen appoints former Infrastructure PS John Mosonik as Board Chairman

Prof. Eng. John Kipngetich Mosonik, CBS, EBS, has been appointed the new Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), succeeding former Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi Masadia.

Mosonik's election took place during a Board meeting held on Monday, November 2, 2026, in accordance with the Government Owned Enterprises (GOE) Act, 2025, according to a notice issued by the state-owned electricity producer.

He takes over from Alfred Agoi Masadia, who became KenGen Board Chairman in December 2024, succeeding Julius Migos Ogamba, who left the position following his appointment as Education Cabinet Secretary in 2024.

Mosonik brings more than 35 years of executive experience across the public and private sectors, with expertise in telecommunications engineering, infrastructure development, energy and strategic governance.

His appointment comes as KenGen pursues its G2G 2034 strategy, which seeks to strengthen the company's position as a leading energy solutions provider while advancing sustainable electricity generation and the country's geothermal ambitions.

Before his elevation, Mosonik served as a Non-Executive Director at KenGen, where he chaired the Strategy Committee and provided oversight on the company's strategic direction and sustainable energy agenda.

His previous experience in public service includes serving as Principal Secretary for Infrastructure, where he spearheaded the development of 6,000 kilometres of rural roads across all 47 counties.

The company also credited him with pioneering major telecommunications and oil and gas projects and contributing to the formulation of national industrialisation policy.

In its announcement, KenGen described Mosonik as an accomplished technocrat whose experience in engineering, infrastructure development and corporate governance would provide a strong foundation for his leadership of the Board.

"Throughout his distinguished career at various levels, Prof. Eng. Mosonik has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving national development and institutional transformation. Among his notable achievements was spearheading the development of 6,000 kilometres of rural roads across all 47 counties during his tenure as Principal Secretary for Infrastructure. He has also pioneered major telecommunications and oil and gas projects and contributed to shaping national industrialisation policy," the company said.

Mosonik is a Fellow of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (FIEK) and a registered engineer with the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK).

His academic qualifications include a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) in Strategic Leadership from Northcentral University in the United States and a PhD in Strategic Management from Moi University in Kenya.

He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, specialising in Telecommunications, from the University of Nairobi.

His additional academic training includes postgraduate studies in Digital Transformation Leadership, Digital Transformation, Strategic Focus, Finance and Project Management from universities in Spain and the United Kingdom.

Beyond his engineering and public service career, Mosonik serves as an Associate Professor of Business Strategy and Digital Transformation at Kenya Highlands University.

His experience in corporate leadership and strategic planning is expected to shape his oversight of KenGen's operations as the company seeks to expand its energy portfolio and respond to changing demands in the electricity sector.

The G2G 2034 strategy provides the company's long-term framework for growth, with sustainable energy development and the expansion of geothermal capacity forming important parts of its national development ambitions.

KenGen said Mosonik's background in engineering, strategic leadership, infrastructure development and corporate governance would be instrumental in guiding the Board as it implements the strategy.

"The Board of Directors congratulates Prof. Eng. Mosonik on his election and looks forward to his visionary leadership and guidance as KenGen continues to deliver sustainable energy solutions and power Kenya's development," the company said.

The appointment places a former member of the company's Board at its helm, giving him an opportunity to build on his previous involvement in shaping KenGen's strategic priorities.