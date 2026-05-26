Wetang'ula warns church against political partisanship, says it risks losing moral authority

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has warned the Church against political partisanship, saying it risks losing its moral authority if it begins acting like “an alternative political force.”

Speaking during a farewell meeting with outgoing Apostolic Nuncio Hubertus Matheus Maria van Megen at Parliament Buildings on Tuesday, Wetang’ula said religious institutions have a critical role in speaking on justice, peace and accountability, but must remain fair and impartial in political matters.

“Nobody will gag the Church from being critical, but it must be fair,” Wetang’ula said. “The Church can speak on social issues as much as it wants, but when it begins behaving like an alternative political force, it risks losing the moral high ground as an impartial adviser and moral authority.”

The Speaker acknowledged the historic role played by the Church during periods of political repression in Kenya, noting that religious leaders had often stood out as defenders of justice and accountability.

“The Church needs to continue speaking on social issues, peace, justice and accountability. But even as leaders criticise others, they should also reflect internally,” he added.

Wetang’ula also accused some religious leaders of selectively criticising President William Ruto’s administration while remaining silent during previous governments.

“The Catholic Church was largely silent during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure. President William Ruto is working tirelessly across the country to drive development, yet the Church hardly acknowledges any positive efforts. Instead, there appears to be open hostility,” he said.

The remarks come amid growing tension between sections of the clergy and the Kenya Kwanza administration over issues including governance, taxation, corruption and the rising cost of living.

During the meeting, Archbishop van Megen also raised concerns about what he described as the gradual commercialisation of some Catholic-sponsored institutions.

He warned that several church-run schools and hospitals risked drifting away from their social mission by placing too much emphasis on financial gain instead of community service.

The outgoing Vatican envoy urged Church institutions to refocus on serving vulnerable communities and addressing social challenges.

Wetang’ula, meanwhile, praised van Megen for his seven years of diplomatic service in Kenya, saying his tenure had contributed to rejuvenating leadership within the Catholic Church through the appointment of younger bishops.

“The appointment of 26 new bishops has brought fresh energy and renewed leadership within the Church,” van Megen said during the farewell ceremony.

Archbishop van Megen is set to take up a new diplomatic posting in Germany after completing his assignment in Kenya.

Wetang’ula commended him for promoting peace, reconciliation, justice and human dignity during his time in the country and wished him success in his new role.