Ndindi Nyoro seeks recall of National Assembly over fuel price reduction

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has formally requested the recall of the National Assembly from recess to deliberate on urgent legislative amendments aimed at reducing fuel prices in the country.

In a letter dated May 15, 2026, and addressed to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, Nyoro urged Parliament to convene and prioritise measures intended to ease the rising cost of fuel, which has continued to exert pressure on households and businesses.

The lawmaker said the request was being made pursuant to the Constitution and Standing Orders governing the operations of the National Assembly.

“I respectfully write to request your consideration for the recall of the National Assembly from recess… to deliberate on urgent proposed legislative amendments aimed at reducing the cost of fuel in the country,” Nyoro stated in the letter.

The MP indicated that detailed proposals on the amendments had already been prepared and submitted separately to the Clerk of the National Assembly for consideration.

“For ease of reference and consideration, the detailed proposed amendments are contained in a separate letter addressed to the Clerk of the National Assembly, which is attached hereto,” he wrote.

Nyoro further appealed to the Speaker’s office to facilitate the tabling, debate and consideration of the proposed changes once the House reconvenes.

“In the circumstances, I humbly request your office to favourably consider exercising its authority to recall the National Assembly from recess for the purpose of facilitating the tabling, deliberation, and consideration of the said proposed amendments,” the letter reads.

The move comes amid growing public concern over the high cost of living, with fuel prices remaining a key driver of inflation and transport costs across the country.

Nyoro has in the past been vocal on matters relating to taxation, public expenditure and the broader economy.

His latest push signals mounting pressure on Parliament to address the burden of fuel costs on Kenyans.

The Speaker is expected to determine whether the request meets the threshold for recalling the House from recess under parliamentary procedures.