Ndindi Nyoro seeks recall of National Assembly over fuel price reduction

News · Bradley Bosire ·
Ndindi Nyoro seeks recall of National Assembly over fuel price reduction
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro when addressing the Press in his office in Nairobi on 15th April, 2026.PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG'I
In Summary

The MP indicated that detailed proposals on the amendments had already been prepared and submitted separately to the Clerk of the National Assembly for consideration.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has formally requested the recall of the National Assembly from recess to deliberate on urgent legislative amendments aimed at reducing fuel prices in the country.

In a letter dated May 15, 2026, and addressed to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, Nyoro urged Parliament to convene and prioritise measures intended to ease the rising cost of fuel, which has continued to exert pressure on households and businesses.

The lawmaker said the request was being made pursuant to the Constitution and Standing Orders governing the operations of the National Assembly.

“I respectfully write to request your consideration for the recall of the National Assembly from recess… to deliberate on urgent proposed legislative amendments aimed at reducing the cost of fuel in the country,” Nyoro stated in the letter.

The MP indicated that detailed proposals on the amendments had already been prepared and submitted separately to the Clerk of the National Assembly for consideration.

“For ease of reference and consideration, the detailed proposed amendments are contained in a separate letter addressed to the Clerk of the National Assembly, which is attached hereto,” he wrote.

Nyoro further appealed to the Speaker’s office to facilitate the tabling, debate and consideration of the proposed changes once the House reconvenes.

“In the circumstances, I humbly request your office to favourably consider exercising its authority to recall the National Assembly from recess for the purpose of facilitating the tabling, deliberation, and consideration of the said proposed amendments,” the letter reads.

The move comes amid growing public concern over the high cost of living, with fuel prices remaining a key driver of inflation and transport costs across the country.

Nyoro has in the past been vocal on matters relating to taxation, public expenditure and the broader economy.

His latest push signals mounting pressure on Parliament to address the burden of fuel costs on Kenyans.

The Speaker is expected to determine whether the request meets the threshold for recalling the House from recess under parliamentary procedures.

Tags

National Assembly Moses Wetangula Ndindi Nyoro recall recess fuel prices

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Health and Wellness

    Duale, SRC forge path to strengthen health workforce and post-retirement medical cover

  9. 12
    Education and Career

    Over 1.1 million learners left out as school funding gap widens

  10. 13
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  11. 14
    Health and Wellness

    Duale names five counties leading in SHA fraud, reveals Sh13.2bn loss

  12. 15
    Health and Wellness

    Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility