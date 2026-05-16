Opposition split sets stage for heated Ol Kalou by-election contest

The race to replace the late Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho has escalated into a high-stakes political contest, with Jubilee, DCP and the People’s Liberation Party locking horns in a competition that is increasingly being viewed as a test of strength ahead of the 2027 General Election, while also creating an opening for the ruling UDA to consolidate its foothold in the region.

The July 16 by-election has drawn candidates from former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP and Martha Karua’s PLP, setting the stage for a crowded contest marked by competing interests and divided loyalties within the opposition bloc.

Political observers say the split within opposition ranks could end up dispersing votes, a scenario that may work in favour of President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance party, which has recently recorded a string of by-election wins across the country.

UDA has continued to build momentum after securing another parliamentary seat in the Emurua Dikirr by-election held on Thursday, where its candidate David Keter, also known as Dollarline, secured 18,266 votes against DCP’s Vincent Kibet Tich, who managed 10,760 votes.

The ruling party has also registered victories in Gaturi Ward, Banissa, Malava and Isiolo South, results that have boosted confidence within its leadership as it prepares for the Ol Kalou contest.

For Jubilee, the by-election is a chance to defend its turf after fielding Wilson Kigwa, with the party insisting the seat should remain under its control, arguing that the late Kiaraho was elected on a Jubilee ticket.

The party has also framed its campaign around the legacy of the late MP, positioning itself as the custodian of his development record in the constituency.

“It is important to remember that the late Honourable served under the Jubilee Party ticket, and we remain committed to protecting and advancing the legacy of service, development and people-centred leadership that he stood for,” Jubilee said.

At the same time, DCP has settled on former UDA politician Sammy Ngotho as its flagbearer following a competitive nomination process that attracted multiple aspirants, reflecting the party’s push to establish itself as a major force in Mt Kenya politics.

Allies of Rigathi Gachagua see the contest as a chance to demonstrate that he still enjoys strong grassroots backing despite his impeachment and his strained relationship with President Ruto.

Speaking during Kiaraho’s funeral, Gachagua maintained that his support base remained intact.

“The people of Mt Kenya still love me. I am still in people’s hearts,” Gachagua said.

Meanwhile, Martha Karua’s PLP has joined the race with Ndirangu Martin Wambugu, popularly known as Tinga Tinga, as its candidate, a move aimed at expanding its presence in the region.

Karua welcomed the candidate in a statement saying, “Party leader Hon Martha Karua today welcomed Ndirangu Martin Wambugu Tinga Tinga. He joins as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Ol Kalou Constituency by-election. Karibu PLP.”

The Ol Kalou race is now shaping up as both a local succession battle and a wider political signal of shifting alliances and rivalries in Mt Kenya.