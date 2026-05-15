IEBC flags funding gap, legal delays and tech risks ahead of 2027 polls

With less than two years to the 2027 General Election, the electoral commission is now warning that serious funding gaps, stalled legal changes, and uncertainty over key election equipment could slow down critical preparations if not urgently addressed.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission told the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee that it is facing a major budget deficit that may affect its readiness. The commission said it needs Sh74.8 billion to run the elections, but only Sh41.3 billion has been allocated in the 2026/27 financial year, leaving a shortfall of Sh33.4 billion.

MPs were also informed that a number of election-related laws are still pending in Parliament. The proposals include changes on voter identification, powers to prosecute electoral offences, transmission of results from polling stations, and nomination processes for National Assembly, Senate and County Assembly seats. The commission presented the proposals to the committee, which directed that they be combined into a single bill for easier consideration in the House.

IEBC legal officer Christine Owiye told MPs that a draft bill has already been prepared and is awaiting approval from commissioners before it is formally submitted to Parliament. With Parliament currently on recess, the committee urged the commission to forward the document quickly to avoid delays that could raise questions about preparedness.

At the same time, the commission raised concern over the replacement of about 45,000 KIEMS kits used for voter identification and transmission of results. Officials warned that time is running out to replace or upgrade the devices ahead of the polls, raising fears of possible technical failures during voting.

The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, chaired by Tharaka MP George Murugara, had earlier directed the commission to first audit the kits before any approval for new purchases is made. Lawmakers argued that replacement may not be necessary if the current machines are still functional, a move that could save Sh6.1 billion that had been requested.

However, IEBC commissioner Francis Aduol told MPs that although internal checks show most of the kits are still working, there are still concerns about reliability during a high-pressure election period. He warned that failure of the kits on election day could seriously disrupt the voting process.

He added that while the commission is trying to manage costs, it cannot take risks with equipment that may fail at a critical moment.

The commission now says the combination of funding shortages, delayed legal reforms, and uncertainty over election technology remains a major concern as preparations for the 2027 polls continue.