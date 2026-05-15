Karua slams fuel price hike, questions government economic claims

People's Liberation Party Leader Martha Karua, has criticised the latest fuel price review, saying the new increases will add more pressure on households already struggling with high living costs and contradict government claims that the economy is improving.

She said the adjustment will immediately affect transport, food prices, and basic services, while also accusing the system of allowing corruption to thrive at the expense of ordinary citizens.

Speaking through her X account on Friday, the People’s Liberation Party leader questioned repeated government statements that the economy is on a recovery path while daily expenses continue to rise.

“Fuel prices are up again. But the government says ‘the economy is stabilizing.’ Stabilizing for who?” she asked, challenging the gap between official messaging and household realities.

She added that the impact will be most severe for people who depend on public transport and essential goods.

“For ordinary Kenyans, matatu fare, food prices and electricity will go up,” she said, linking fuel costs directly to rising inflation pressures across key sectors.

Karua also raised concerns about governance, saying corruption continues to thrive even as economic policies are reviewed and adjusted.

“Lakini corruption? Corruption is very healthy. Thriving even,” she said.

She called on citizens to organise and demand accountability, arguing that Kenyans should not continue carrying the burden of systems they did not create, and urging collective action for better leadership and public service delivery.

Her remarks followed the latest fuel price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, which announced higher pump prices for Super Petrol and Diesel.

Under the new adjustment, Super Petrol rose by Sh16.65 per litre while Diesel increased by Sh46.29 per litre. Kerosene prices remained unchanged.

Following the revision, Super Petrol will now retail at a maximum of Sh214.25 per litre, while Diesel will sell at Sh242.92 per litre for the next 30 days.

The regulator attributed the changes to continued volatility in global oil markets, higher import costs, fluctuations in crude oil prices, exchange rate movements between the shilling and the US dollar, and taxes and levies.

It said the monthly pricing mechanism remains in place to reflect global market trends but did not announce any new relief measures for consumers.

The impact of the increase is expected to be felt across major towns including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru, where transport costs quickly influence commuter fares and commodity prices.

Public transport operators are expected to adjust fares in response, which often leads to higher costs in food distribution and other supply chains.

Rural areas are also expected to feel the ripple effect as transport costs for goods rise.

The government, through the Ministry of Energy, has maintained that the pricing system is designed to balance global shocks while using subsidies and tax interventions to cushion consumers.

It has also continued to insist that macroeconomic indicators show stability, despite ongoing public concern over rising living costs.

Karua’s remarks add to the growing political debate on fuel pricing, with critics saying official claims do not match the reality faced by households.

For now, Kenyans will once again adjust their budgets as fuel costs continue to ripple through transport, food, and electricity prices.