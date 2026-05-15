Kanjama raises concern over fuel pricing, cites rising burden on Kenyan

LSK President Charles Kanjama has raised concern over the latest fuel price adjustments announced by the energy regulator, warning that the changes will push up the cost of living and strain households, transport operators and businesses already dealing with high expenses.

The lawyer said the new fuel pricing by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) will not remain limited to petrol stations but will quickly spread across the economy, affecting fares, food prices and day-to-day business operations.

Speaking through his social media accounts on Friday, May 15, 2026, Kanjama said the increase will create a chain reaction in the economy, with diesel expected to carry the heaviest burden due to its central role in transport, farming and commercial logistics.

“The sharp increase in fuel prices announced by EPRA, particularly the Ksh46.29 rise in diesel prices, will inevitably intensify pressure on households, public transport, small businesses and the overall cost of living. Diesel remains central to transport, food production and commercial activity, meaning the inflationary impact of this adjustment will be felt across the economy, especially by ordinary Kenyans already under strain,” Kanjama noted in a statement.

The remarks come after EPRA released its latest fuel review on Thursday, May 14, 2026, covering the May to June pricing cycle. In the new adjustments, petrol prices have gone up by Sh16.65 per litre while diesel has increased by Sh46.29 per litre. Kerosene prices were left unchanged.

Following the review, Super Petrol and diesel will now retail at a maximum of Sh214.25 and Sh242.92 respectively, effective May 15 for the next 30 days. Kerosene will continue retailing at Sh152.78.

Kanjama argued that the impact of the diesel increase will quickly show in the transport sector, especially matatus, as well as in food distribution and production chains. He warned that small and medium-sized businesses may also be forced to adjust prices upward to manage rising operational costs.

He further pointed to wider global oil market instability, including tensions in the Persian Gulf, saying such developments continue to expose Kenya’s economy to external shocks. In his view, this makes it harder for the country to isolate domestic fuel pricing from global fluctuations.

Kanjama also cited Article 201 of the Constitution, saying it requires fairness, openness and responsible use of public funds. He argued that fuel pricing decisions should not only reflect market conditions but also consider their social impact on citizens who are already under pressure.

The government has announced a Sh5 billion subsidy through the Petroleum Development Levy to help cushion consumers from the increase. However, Kanjama said the intervention is not enough to absorb the current pressure on households and businesses, calling for stronger and more coordinated policy measures to reduce hardship.

He also raised concern over what he termed growing reliance on taxes and levies on petroleum products as a key source of government revenue, warning that lack of transparency could weaken public trust and lead to poor fiscal management.

According to him, although the Constitution provides for public participation in fiscal decisions, citizens are still not meaningfully involved in fuel pricing processes, leaving them exposed to sudden and painful price changes.

Kanjama urged the government to strengthen cushioning measures for vulnerable sectors, improve oversight along the fuel supply chain to prevent exploitation, and align fuel policy more closely with social protection and economic fairness.