Fuel prices hit record high as EPRA raises petrol by Sh16 and diesel by Sh46

Top Stories · Bradley Bosire ·
Fuel prices hit record high as EPRA raises petrol by Sh16 and diesel by Sh46
Man fuelling a car. PHOTO/HANDOUT
In Summary

The new prices mean motorists in Nairobi will now pay Sh214.25 for a litre of Super Petrol, Sh242.92 for Diesel and Sh152.78 for Kerosene effective midnight for the next 30 days.

Motorists across the country will dig deeper into their pockets for fuel over the next month after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a sharp increase in pump prices, pushing diesel prices in Nairobi above the Sh240 mark for the first time.

In the latest monthly review released on Thursday, EPRA increased the price of Super Petrol by Sh16.65 per litre and Diesel by Sh46.29 per litre, while Kerosene prices remained unchanged for the period running from May 15 to June 14, 2026.

The new prices mean motorists in Nairobi will now pay Sh214.25 for a litre of Super Petrol, Sh242.92 for Diesel and Sh152.78 for Kerosene effective midnight for the next 30 days.

The regulator attributed the changes to higher international petroleum prices, movements in the exchange rate and the application of taxes under the Value Added Tax framework.

“The prices are inclusive of the VAT, in line with the VAT Act, 2013 as read with Legal Notice No.70 dated 15th April 2026, the Finance Act, 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020,” the notice read in part.

The latest adjustment is expected to pile pressure on households and businesses already grappling with the high cost of living, with diesel prices likely to affect transport, food distribution and manufacturing costs across the economy.

EPRA said the government would continue cushioning consumers through the Petroleum Development Levy Fund by spending about Sh5 billion to stabilize the prices of Diesel and Kerosene.

“According to EPRA, the Government will cushion the consumers through the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund by utilizing approximately Sh5 billion to subsidize the prices of Diesel and Kerosene.”

The new review takes effect at midnight and will remain in force for 30 days until the next pricing cycle.

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EPRA fuel kerosene prices

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