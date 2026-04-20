Taxpayers' association accuses matatu operators of overcharging after diesel price rise

News · David Abonyo · April 20, 2026
Taxpayers' association accuses matatu operators of overcharging after diesel price rise
The National Taxpayers Association Chief Executive Officer Patrick Nyangweso. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

The National Taxpayers Association says diesel price increases have a modest effect on operating costs, yet matatu fares have been raised beyond actual fuel cost adjustments. NTA urged transport bodies to review pricing.

The National Taxpayers Association (NTA) has accused matatu operators of exploiting recent fuel price increases to unjustifiably hike fares, warning that commuters are being overcharged beyond actual cost adjustments.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, NTA Chief Executive Officer Patrick Nyangweso said the rise in diesel prices has only a modest impact on operating costs, but operators are taking advantage to significantly inflate fares.

“You have seen even in Nairobi, electric buses are increasing prices. I don’t know why that has to happen. So we are calling associations to really also check their margins, not to exploit Kenyans,” he said.

Nyangweso illustrated the disparity using a 14-seater matatu operating between Nairobi and Nakuru, a 320-kilometre round trip. With fuel efficiency at 10 kilometres per litre, the vehicle consumes about 32 litres per trip. Based on the recent diesel price increase of Sh18.35 per litre, the additional fuel cost amounts to roughly Sh587.

However, he noted that operators are increasing fares by up to Sh300 per passenger, translating to Sh4,200 per trip for a fully occupied vehicle.

“If you do your mathematics rightly, matatus are making exorbitant profits,” he said, adding that the extra revenue far exceeds the actual fuel cost increase.

“This is uncalled for, and we should not continue to really rob Kenyans in broad daylight,” Nyangweso stated, urging transport associations to exercise restraint.

He emphasized that fare adjustments should only reflect genuine cost recovery rather than opportunistic pricing.

The NTA also warned that such practices undermine public trust and place an unnecessary burden on taxpayers already grappling with high living costs. Nyangweso pointed out that even under fuel shocks, operators should not push fares beyond reasonable margins.

“We are advising them to adjust fares upward, not beyond the recovery but within the margin,” he said.

The association is now calling on relevant transport bodies, including those representing truck operators, to review pricing structures and ensure fairness across the sector.

The group’s remarks come after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a sharp rise in fuel prices in its latest review, prompting matatu operators to enforce a 25 per cent fare increase nationwide, citing rising operational costs that they say have become unsustainable and are cutting into their daily earnings.

Tags

EPRA public transport diesel prices matatu fares NTA

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