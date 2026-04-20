IMF projects global growth of 3.1% in 2026, cites Middle East war and rising debt

The International Monetary Fund(IMF) has projected global economic growth of 3.1% in 2026, down from previous years, warning that war in the Middle East, rising debt, and geopolitical tensions are weighing on recovery.

Emerging economies are expected to face sharper pressure, even as India, China, and parts of Africa continue to record relatively stronger expansion despite global headwinds.

In its World Economic Outlook (April 2026) on Monday, the Fund warns that the global economy, which has already been adjusting to higher trade barriers and uncertainty, now faces “a major test from the outbreak of war in the Middle East.” It adds that inflation is expected to rise modestly in 2026 before easing again in 2027.

According to the projections, advanced economies are expected to grow slowly, with the United States projected at 2.3%, Germany at 0.8%, France at 0.9%, Italy at 0.5%, and the United Kingdom at 0.8%.

Japan is forecast at 0.7%, while Spain shows comparatively stronger performance at 2.1%.

In emerging markets, China is projected to grow at 4.4%, India at 6.5%, and Brazil at 1.9%. In Africa, Nigeria is expected to expand by 4.1%, while South Africa is forecast at 1.0%.

The IMF notes that global risks remain tilted to the downside, warning that “a longer or broader conflict, worsening geopolitical fragmentation, a reassessment of expectations surrounding artificial-intelligence-driven productivity, or renewed trade tensions could significantly weaken growth and destabilize financial markets.”

It also highlights concerns about rising public debt and weakening institutional credibility, which could further strain economies.

At the same time, it notes potential upside risks if productivity gains from artificial intelligence materialise faster or if trade tensions ease.

The report projects that emerging market and developing economies will experience more pronounced effects from the slowdown, particularly due to inflation pressures and external shocks linked to global instability.

Despite the challenges, the IMF says some economies remain relatively resilient, with countries like India and parts of sub-Saharan Africa continuing to post stronger growth compared to advanced economies.

The Fund warns that rising geopolitical tensions and increased defence spending could deliver short-term economic stimulus, but may also lead to higher inflationary pressures and strain public finances in the longer term.

It notes that while such spending can temporarily support economic activity, it risks widening fiscal deficits and diverting resources from social and development priorities.

The IMF further stresses that sustained global stability will depend on stronger policy coordination among countries, credible and disciplined economic frameworks, and deeper international cooperation.

These measures, it says, are essential to manage current uncertainties and support a more stable and resilient global economic outlook in the years ahead.