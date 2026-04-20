Nairobi, Rift Valley and Coastal areas set for rainfall as Kenya Met warns of isolated storms

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall across several regions, including Nairobi, the Rift Valley and coastal areas, at the start of the week.

It warns of possible isolated storms and urges residents to stay updated through official platforms, noting that weather conditions will vary by county and some areas may experience sudden changes.

In its latest advisory issued on Sunday, the forecast indicated that rain is expected in multiple regions, including the northeastern parts of Kenya, the coastal region, and both the highlands east and west of the Rift Valley.

Areas around the Lake Victoria Basin and sections of the Rift Valley are also likely to experience rainfall.

The department specifically highlighted that rainfall will affect “Northeastern, Coastal region, Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi County), Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley & some parts of the Southeastern Lowlands.”

Residents in Nairobi County and surrounding areas have been advised to prepare for wet conditions, with weather patterns expected to vary significantly between counties.

In addition to rainfall, the meteorological agency warned that thunderstorms could occur in some areas.

“Isolated storms are also likely in areas that will receive rainfall,” the department said, pointing to the potential for sudden weather changes.

Authorities emphasised that weather conditions will not be uniform across the country, stating, “County-level weather will vary,” meaning some areas may experience heavy rainfall while others receive lighter showers or periods of sunshine

The advisory forms part of the department’s routine efforts to keep the public informed about weather developments, particularly during periods of seasonal rainfall.

The Kenya Meteorological Department encouraged Kenyans to access more detailed forecasts through its official platforms. “Don’t miss out on the forecast, you might be caught off guard,” the statement read, highlighting the importance of staying updated.

The department has made available a seven-day forecast and county-specific weather updates through its website and digital platforms, allowing residents to track conditions in their respective areas.

It also urged the public to engage by sharing local weather experiences, asking: “Is it raining in your area or sunny? Tell us your county below.”

Weather experts often advise that such rainfall patterns can have both positive and negative impacts, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, transport and urban planning.

While rain can support farming activities, heavy downpours may also lead to flooding in vulnerable areas and disrupt daily routines.

The forecast comes at a time when many regions across Kenya are transitioning through seasonal weather changes, typically characterised by increased rainfall and occasional storms.

Authorities have not issued specific warnings of severe weather events, but the mention of isolated storms suggests the possibility of localised disruptions, including lightning and strong winds.

The meteorological department reiterated the need for the public to rely on official communication channels for accurate and timely updates, including its website, mobile applications and social media platforms.

As the week begins, Kenyans are being encouraged to plan their activities with the weather in mind, particularly in regions expected to receive rainfall.

With varying conditions across counties, the department’s guidance reaffirms the importance of localised weather information in helping individuals and communities prepare effectively.