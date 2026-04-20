State to sustain operations against political incitement - CS Murkomen

News · Samuel Otieno · April 20, 2026
State to sustain operations against political incitement - CS Murkomen
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during a church service in Karen, Nairobi on April 19, 2026. PHOTO/MINA X
In Summary

Speaking in Karen during an Africa Gospel Church (AGC) service attended by President William Ruto, Murkomen said Kenya remains generally stable despite sporadic cases of political violence and organized crime.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has sounded a firm warning to political leaders allegedly fueling violence by recruiting criminal gangs, saying the government will escalate a nationwide crackdown on those behind insecurity.

Speaking in Karen during an Africa Gospel Church (AGC) service on Sunday, attended by President William Ruto, Murkomen said Kenya remains generally stable despite sporadic cases of political violence and organized crime.

He revealed that security agencies have already detained hundreds of suspects in recent operations targeting violent networks. Kitale was singled out as a major hotspot, with over 200 arrests recorded, while more than 100 suspects have been apprehended in Nairobi.

“This city is safe, and the country is safe. In fact, our country is safer than ever from border challenges with our neighbors to issues of banditry to issues of robberies and all that,” he said, outlining the broader security situation.

Murkomen described organized “goonism” as the most pressing internal security concern, blaming it on calculated actions by certain political actors.

“The only challenge we still face, and the greatest threat to our national security, is not from the slums of this republic or from young people; it comes from leaders who consciously plan every day how to recruit goons and guns to terrorize the people of Kenya,” he stated.

He further linked the ongoing crackdown to preparations for the next general election, assuring citizens of adequate security measures.

“As we prepare for the next election, I want to assure the people of Kenya to be ready, register yourself, get your ID, get your voters card. It will be a safe election because we will provide the necessary security that will protect the people of Kenya,” he stated.

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