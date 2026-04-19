DCI arrests alleged key mobilizer behind Yala demonstrations

Crime · David Abonyo · April 19, 2026
DCI arrests alleged key mobilizer behind Yala demonstrations
Silas Asitiba, the suspect arrested for mobilising demos in Yala. PHOTO/DCI
In Summary

According to investigators, Asitiba was apprehended during a targeted raid at a local drinking den in Ramula following what they described as “pinpoint intelligence.”

Gem Sub County detectives on Saturday arrested 30-year-old Silas Asitiba, identified as the alleged key mobilizer behind the violent demonstrations witnessed in Yala on April 6, 2026.

According to investigators, Asitiba was apprehended during a targeted raid at a local drinking den in Ramula following what they described as “pinpoint intelligence.”

“Acting on pinpoint intelligence, the detectives raided a local drinking den in Ramula where the suspect… was apprehended,” DCI said in a statement.

Investigators say the suspect is believed to be “the primary architect and mobilizer of the rowdy group that descended upon Ramula Police Post, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.”

Authorities accuse the suspect of orchestrating the unrest that led to significant damage at the police installation during the demonstrations.

He is currently in custody, undergoing processing, and is expected to face multiple charges, including arson, assault, malicious damage to property, and incitement to violence.

Authorities further revealed that investigations are still ongoing, with officers pursuing additional individuals suspected of having organised and financed the violent activities.

“The hunt is far from over, as detectives are currently hot on the trail of several other accomplices who organised and funded the chaos,” the statement added.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has also urged members of the public to avoid engaging in unlawful demonstrations. While reaffirming the constitutional right to peaceful picketing, the agency warned against criminal conduct during protests.

“While the right to picket is constitutionally guaranteed, the transition into criminality, hooliganism, and the targeting of police installations will be met with the full force of the law,” the DCI stated.

The arrest comes days after Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja warned of a growing wave of coordinated attacks targeting police stations and public installations, saying such acts pose a serious threat to national security.

Speaking at Vigilance House on April 17, 2026, Kanja cautioned that “any attempt to attack police stations, damage government property, or take part in coordinated violence will face strict legal action.”

He emphasized that “police stations are more than physical structures” and warned that “any attack on them is, in effect, an attack on the public.”

He further linked the trend to politically driven violence and vowed firm action against those involved.

 

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DCI arrest Yala Gem Sub County Ramula Police Post violent demonstrations

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