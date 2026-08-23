Global Affairs
Dozens of co-ordinated arson attacks hit southern Thailand
Two people were injured, with a local government office building, a convenience store, and a stolen vehicle among the targets set on fire.
Two people were injured, with a local government office building, a convenience store, and a stolen vehicle among the targets set on fire.
According to investigators, Asitiba was apprehended during a targeted raid at a local drinking den in Ramula following what they described as “pinpoint intelligence.”
According to police, officers from Yala Police Station were on a routine mobile patrol when they spotted a suspicious Toyota Caldina, registration number KBK 404G, moving along the road at around dawn. Their attempt to stop the vehicle triggered a brief chase.