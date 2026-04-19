Oburu Oginga urges Kenyans to embrace peace, unity amid political tensions

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga has called on Kenyans to embrace peace and unity, urging citizens to rise above political and social divisions amid growing concerns over political intolerance in the country.

In a statement on Sunday, he emphasized that national progress depends on tolerance, mutual respect, and collective responsibility, noting that Kenya’s strength lies in its diversity and shared destiny.

“As we wake to the quiet grace of this Sunday morning, I wish you all a day of rest, reflection, and rejuvenation,” he said, encouraging citizens to use the day for renewal and reconciliation.

He urged Kenyans to see themselves beyond political affiliations, stating that “beyond our political affiliations, our backgrounds, or our stations in life, we are first and foremost one people, bound by a shared destiny and a common love for this great nation.”

The ODM leader further appealed for unity and civility in public life, warning that development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of discord.

“Let us use this day to extend a hand of friendship to those around us, regardless of our differences,” he said, adding that citizens should commit to “the spirit of brotherhood that defines the true Kenyan character.”

He also highlighted the link between justice and peace, stating that “peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of justice and the commitment to walk together in unity.”

His remarks come at a time when Kenya has witnessed sporadic incidents of political tension, including confrontations during public gatherings and protests in parts of the country, raising renewed concern over rising intolerance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Wednesday warned of a growing link between political activity and insecurity, saying organised violence involving young people is increasingly threatening national stability.

He noted that some political actors are allegedly exploiting vulnerable youth to fuel unrest during demonstrations.

“The emergence of political goons and gangs is a national security threat,” he said, adding that picketing is being misused to spread chaos instead of expressing lawful dissent.

“Unfortunately, politicians are the greatest threat to security now,” he added, blaming them for recruiting youth into violent groups.

He also cautioned that attacks on institutions such as police stations and Parliament point to a “worrying pattern for the nation.”

The ODM leader, in his message called on Kenyans to act as ambassadors of peace. “Our strength as a country has always been found in our diversity, but our future depends entirely on our collective ability to stand together,” he said.