DP Kindiki: Let politics not divide Mt Kenya
The Deputy Presidentsaid political differences should not be allowed to undermine relationships among communities that have lived and worked together for generations.
The Deputy Presidentsaid political differences should not be allowed to undermine relationships among communities that have lived and worked together for generations.
The Deputy President said political competition should not be allowed to create divisions between communities in the region, including attempts to separate Mt Kenya into East and West.
The President said leaders should avoid politics that pits communities against one another, warning that tribalism and discrimination should have no place in the country’s political affairs.
Gachagua had on August 9 objected to Kindiki repeatedly calling him his brother and questioned the respect shown to him by his successor, particularly in light of the circumstances surrounding his exit from the Deputy President’s office.
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Kindiki called on leaders and citizens to show humility and unity during the National Prayer Breakfast in Nairobi, saying prayer must be paired with action and moral responsibility.
In a statement on Sunday, he emphasized that national progress depends on tolerance, mutual respect, and collective responsibility, noting that Kenya’s strength lies in its diversity and shared destiny.
The Deputy President dismissed claims by critics that he could easily be challenged politically, saying he remains focused on serving the public.
The President said the proposed UDA-ODM coalition was part of a deliberate effort to broaden political consensus and consolidate national unity, while also strengthening the party’s electoral prospects in 2027.
In a statement, the President congratulated several leaders allied to the UDA and ODM parties, acknowledging their strong performance at the polls.
Mudavadi called on leaders to emulate their counterparts in other parts of the country by fostering unity and focusing on service delivery.