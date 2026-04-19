Shujaa finish 7th at Hong Kong 7s after win over France

Kenya Sevens finished in 7th Place at the Hong Kong Sevens after running over France in the 7th Place Playoffs clash 21 -7 on Sunday morning at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon, their second win in the series.

Shujaa had been seeking to bounce back on Sunday in the HSBC Sevens Series Hong Kong Sevens following their defeat to South Africa in the Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, an achievement that was driven by try scorers Nygel Amaitsa, Festus Shiasi, and Samuel Asati.

On Saturday at the same venue, Shujaa had earlier booked their place in the main cup quarterfinals after beating USA 17-10 in the final pool game, their first win at the tournament, earning important three points which were enough to see them progress to the quarterfinals as the second-best third-placed team, a feat that was achieved after the efforts of Try Scorers John Okoth, Dennis Abukuse, and Nygel Amaitsa.

Later on that day, South Africa pulled a comeback in the quarter finals to knock out Kenya, with Full-time Scores standing at 26-22, John Okoth, Dennis Abukuse, Kevin Wekesa and Festus Shiasi being Kenya's try scorers.