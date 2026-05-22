Rugby: Wambua gives Mola debut for Valladolid and Bordeaux tours

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Rugby: Wambua gives Mola debut for Valladolid and Bordeaux tours
Shujaa during the 2023 Hong Kong 7s. PHOTO/Kenya Sevens
In Summary

National team head coach Kevin Wambua has decided to give Strathmore Leo's winger Victor Odhiambo Mola his debut, replacing Kenya Commercial Bank's ( KCB) Floyd Wabwire, Nakuru RFC's Chrissant Ojwang' returns to the team after missing the Hong Kong leg through injury, while another Strathmore Leo's forward Gabriel Ayimba, has been dropped.

Kenya national men's 7s rugby team ( Shujaa) had its squad unveiled on Friday morning in Nairobi ahead of the HSBC Sevens World Championship in Valladolid, Spain, from 29–31 May and Bordeaux, France, from 5–7 June, all competitions this year.

National team head coach Kevin Wambua has decided to give Strathmore Leo's winger Victor Odhiambo Mola his debut, replacing Kenya Commercial Bank's ( KCB) Floyd Wabwire, Nakuru RFC's Chrissant Ojwang' returns to the team after missing the Hong Kong leg through injury, while another Strathmore Leo's forward Gabriel Ayimba, has been dropped.

"Mola has been a standout during the recent competitions and has really impressed us at the technical bench," said Wambua.

"The rest of the squad remains the same with the sole objective to finish strong at a respectable position compared to our previous outings," he said.

The captains George Ooro and Samuel Asati have been retained, alongside Kevin Wekesa, Dennis Abukuse, John Okoth, Vincent Onyala, Nygel Amaitsa, Festus Safari, David Nyangige, and Brian Tanga.

Patrick Odongo, who missed the closing stages of the Hong Kong tournament due to injury, has recovered and is also included in the squad.

For the Valladolid tour, Kenya has been drawn in Pool A alongside South Africa, Australia, and Great Britain and will begin her campaign on 29th May vs Australia at 1:12 PM and later the same day at 6:08 pm

vs South Africa.

The following day, on May 30, 2026, Kenya will finish the Valladolid leg against Great Britain at 2:02 PM.

Full Kenya 7s squad

George Ooro (Captain)

Samuel Asati ( Assistant Captain)

Kevin Wekesa

Dennis Abukuse

John Okoth

Vincent Onyala

Nygel Amaitsa

Patrick Odongo

Festus Safari

Chrisant Ojwang

David Nyangige

Brian Tanga

Victor Odhiambo Mola

Tags

Shujaa HSBC Sevens Kevin Wambua

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