Shujaa pooled in group of death ahead of Valladolid 7s

After the Hong Kong 7s, World championship series of the HSBC SVNS, action now shifts to the city of Valladolid in Spain, scheduled for May 29-31, 2026, at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla, where Kenya is in pool A together with newly crowned Hong Kong leg champions South Africa.

The tournament brings together the world’s top rugby sevens nations in a high-stakes penultimate round and Kenya will be up against South Africa, Australia and Great Britain in group A, arguably the “group of death.”

Pool B will have Argentina, New Zealand, Uruguay, and Germany, with Argentina and New Zealand entering as early favorites, while Pool C rounds out the draw with host nation Spain, Fiji, France, and USA.

Kenya finished at position seven at the just concluded Hong Kong leg in Kowloon where they played at the Kai Tak Sports Park, losing the main cup quarter finals against eventual leg champions South Africa 22-26, and earlier on they had also lost to Australia 14-5, but now in Spain, it's the same hurdle that they have to go past as they attempt to make a statement of lost glory in world rugby.