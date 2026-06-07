Manyani residents call for review of planning approvals, enforcement after Akivaga arrest

The Manyani Road Residents’ Association (MARA) has called for urgent action following the arrest and ongoing investigations into Nairobi County Chief Officer for Urban Planning, Patrick Analo Akivaga, urging a review of planning approvals, enforcement failures, and greater transparency in city development decisions.

In a statement issued on June 7, 2026, the residents’ group said the allegations against the senior county official were “serious and relate directly to issues that Manyani residents have raised for many years,” adding that concerns over irregular planning approvals and weak enforcement remain unresolved.

MARA said it has repeatedly engaged Nairobi County through formal channels, including public participation forums and written objections, but claimed its concerns were largely ignored.

“MARA has long participated in Nairobi County planning processes in good faith,” the statement read. “We have attended public participation forums, submitted objections, sought clarification on approvals, and engaged the County on matters affecting development issues in our neighbourhood.”

The association said developments have continued despite objections, leading to strain on infrastructure and what it described as uncontrolled densification.

“The result has been unbearable pressure on roads, drainage and infrastructure in our area,” MARA said. “A designated residential zone has somehow turned into a hive of rampant commercial activity and creeping densification.”

The group is now demanding a review of approvals issued during the period under investigation, an audit of stalled enforcement actions, and regular updates on developments affecting residents. It is also calling for a stronger framework to guarantee resident participation in planning decisions.

“A clear policy framework that secures the full and meaningful inclusion of residents in planning, development control and other decisions affecting the future of their neighbourhood,” the statement said.

The call comes as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) continues investigations into Mr Akivaga’s conduct.

According to EACC statement on June 4,2026, detectives recovered approximately Sh65.3 million in cash during a search at a property linked to the official, as part of a broader corruption probe into Nairobi County’s planning and approvals system.

The EACC has said the recovery formed part of ongoing inquiries into alleged abuse of office and irregular approval of developments within the county planning department, with investigators examining potential links between officials, developers, and construction approvals.

MARA said it will continue following the investigations closely, insisting that Nairobi’s development must be guided by “clear rules, principled enforcement and respect for Nairobians’ safety, investments and property rights.”