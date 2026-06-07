Martial artists mark World Environment Day by cleaning Mukuru slums

A total of 70 martial artists from Kaizen Martial Arts Club, including 54 karatekas, commemorated World Environment Day on Saturday by participating in a community clean-up exercise in the Mukuru kwa Njenga informal settlement in Nairobi.

Speaking to Radio Generation after the exercise, Lorna Abiero, founder of Kaizen Martial Arts Club, said the initiative was conducted in partnership with SHOFCO Mukuru and Our Lady of Nazareth Comprehensive School.

Abiero noted that climate action is a daily reality for residents of Mukuru, who regularly experience the effects of environmental pollution and poor waste management, including frequent flooding during the rainy season.

"At SHOFCO, which is the place we proudly call our dojo (training hall), we also carried out a tree-planting activity at Our Lady of Nazareth Comprehensive School," Abiero said.

She added that before the club moved its training sessions to the SHOFCO hall, many of its activities took place outdoors, giving members a deep appreciation for clean air, green spaces, and a healthy environment.

"We need fresh air to breathe, trees to provide shade during training, and a safe environment where children and young people can grow, learn, and thrive. Protecting the environment is therefore very essential in sports," Abiero said.

The clean-up exercise highlighted the connection between climate action and mental well-being. Through the support of Alpha New Beginnings Foundation, participants were reminded that a cleaner, greener environment contributes to healthier minds and stronger communities.

Organizers noted that green spaces help reduce stress, promote physical activity, encourage social interaction, and create environments where people feel safe and supported. They emphasized that climate action is not only about protecting nature but also about safeguarding people's well-being.

The event brought together 70 participants, demonstrating that martial arts can be a powerful tool for community action and environmental stewardship.

The exercise also saw Kaizen Martial Arts Club partner with several organizations, including Alpha New Beginnings Foundation, The Brilliant Feminine, Kenya Karate Federation, Mukuru Community Conversation, and U.A.Y.O.