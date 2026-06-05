Guterres warns of record heat as world edges closer to 1.5°C overshoot

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a stark warning on the state of the planet, saying the world is now facing record-breaking heat and faster environmental decline, with recent years ranking among the hottest ever recorded and climate impacts intensifying across regions.

Speaking on World Environment Day 2026 on Friday, he said the warning signs of climate change are now impossible to ignore, pointing to rising temperatures, collapsing ecosystems, polluted air, degraded land, and the steady loss of biodiversity that is already affecting health, homes, and food security.

“This World Environment Day, warning signals are everywhere. The past eleven years have been the hottest on record. And the damage goes far beyond rising temperatures – from polluted air to degraded land, collapsing ecosystems, and vanishing biodiversity. Harming health, destroying homes, and deepening hunger.”

He warned that the world is moving closer to a temporary overshoot of the 1.5°C global warming limit, cautioning that even small increases in temperature will deepen suffering, especially among vulnerable communities.

“The world is heading for a temporary overshoot above 1.5 degrees. Every fraction of a degree brings greater harm – especially to the most vulnerable.”

Despite this, he stressed that the scale and duration of the overshoot can still be reduced if urgent and coordinated global action is taken without delay, calling for faster and stronger climate measures.

“Our task is to make that overshoot as small, as short, and as safe as possible – and rapidly bring temperatures back down.”

He urged governments to move quickly to cut emissions and speed up the shift away from fossil fuels, saying renewable energy remains the only viable path for long-term stability, lower costs, and energy security.

“That means slashing emissions. Accelerating a just transition away from fossil fuels and towards renewables – the only sustainable path to lower costs and to real energy security.”

Guterres also pointed to methane reduction as one of the fastest ways to slow warming in the short term, urging immediate action on emissions that have high near-term impact.

“Cutting methane – one of the fastest, cheapest ways to limit near-term warming.”

He further called for stronger protection of forests, land, oceans, and ecosystems, warning that continued destruction of natural systems is worsening climate instability and leaving many communities exposed to extreme weather and environmental shocks.

“Protecting forests, land, and seas. Helping communities adapt to the devastating impacts already here.”

At the same time, he pressed for developed nations to meet their climate finance commitments, saying support for developing countries is necessary to protect livelihoods, save lives, and build stronger economies in the face of climate pressure.

“And it means fulfilling climate finance promises to developing countries, to save lives, protect livelihoods, and strengthen economies.”

He warned that failure to act on these commitments would deepen global inequality and slow progress on recovery and resilience efforts, especially in poorer nations already facing severe climate stress.

Concluding his message, he described the current moment as a decisive turning point for humanity, saying delayed action will lock in more damage, while urgent steps can still secure a safer future.

“This is the moment to act – for our environment and for our future.”

His message comes amid growing scientific concern that even a temporary rise above 1.5°C could trigger long-lasting disruptions to ecosystems, economies, and global stability if not quickly reversed through sustained emissions cuts.