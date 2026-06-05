Guterres warns of record heat as world edges closer to 1.5°C overshoot

Environment · Chrispho Owuor ·
Guterres warns of record heat as world edges closer to 1.5°C overshoot
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaking during a past UN event. PHOTO/UN
In Summary

The UN chief also highlighted methane reduction as a critical and immediate opportunity to slow warming in the short term

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a stark warning on the state of the planet, saying the world is now facing record-breaking heat and faster environmental decline, with recent years ranking among the hottest ever recorded and climate impacts intensifying across regions.

Speaking on World Environment Day 2026 on Friday, he said the warning signs of climate change are now impossible to ignore, pointing to rising temperatures, collapsing ecosystems, polluted air, degraded land, and the steady loss of biodiversity that is already affecting health, homes, and food security.

“This World Environment Day, warning signals are everywhere. The past eleven years have been the hottest on record. And the damage goes far beyond rising temperatures – from polluted air to degraded land, collapsing ecosystems, and vanishing biodiversity. Harming health, destroying homes, and deepening hunger.”

He warned that the world is moving closer to a temporary overshoot of the 1.5°C global warming limit, cautioning that even small increases in temperature will deepen suffering, especially among vulnerable communities.

“The world is heading for a temporary overshoot above 1.5 degrees. Every fraction of a degree brings greater harm – especially to the most vulnerable.”

Despite this, he stressed that the scale and duration of the overshoot can still be reduced if urgent and coordinated global action is taken without delay, calling for faster and stronger climate measures.

“Our task is to make that overshoot as small, as short, and as safe as possible – and rapidly bring temperatures back down.”

He urged governments to move quickly to cut emissions and speed up the shift away from fossil fuels, saying renewable energy remains the only viable path for long-term stability, lower costs, and energy security.

“That means slashing emissions. Accelerating a just transition away from fossil fuels and towards renewables – the only sustainable path to lower costs and to real energy security.”

Guterres also pointed to methane reduction as one of the fastest ways to slow warming in the short term, urging immediate action on emissions that have high near-term impact.

“Cutting methane – one of the fastest, cheapest ways to limit near-term warming.”

He further called for stronger protection of forests, land, oceans, and ecosystems, warning that continued destruction of natural systems is worsening climate instability and leaving many communities exposed to extreme weather and environmental shocks.

“Protecting forests, land, and seas. Helping communities adapt to the devastating impacts already here.”

At the same time, he pressed for developed nations to meet their climate finance commitments, saying support for developing countries is necessary to protect livelihoods, save lives, and build stronger economies in the face of climate pressure.

“And it means fulfilling climate finance promises to developing countries, to save lives, protect livelihoods, and strengthen economies.”

He warned that failure to act on these commitments would deepen global inequality and slow progress on recovery and resilience efforts, especially in poorer nations already facing severe climate stress.

Concluding his message, he described the current moment as a decisive turning point for humanity, saying delayed action will lock in more damage, while urgent steps can still secure a safer future.

“This is the moment to act – for our environment and for our future.”

His message comes amid growing scientific concern that even a temporary rise above 1.5°C could trigger long-lasting disruptions to ecosystems, economies, and global stability if not quickly reversed through sustained emissions cuts.

Tags

United Nations Antonio Guterres Global warming World Environment Day climate change renewable energy climate finance biodiversity Emissions Methane

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  6. 9
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  7. 10
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  8. 11
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  9. 12
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  10. 13
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  11. 14
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  12. 15
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz