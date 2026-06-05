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The World Meteorological Organization’s 2025 climate report findsIn its State of the Global Climate 2025 report released March 23,2026, the agency confirmed that the period between 2015 and 2025 represents the hottest 11 years on record. It noted that 2025 ranked among the top three warmest years, with global temperatures about 1.43°C above pre-industrial levels. 2015–2025 were the hottest years on record, with record ocean heat, rising seas and escalating health, food and migration risks.